Puppies and Lipstick: Summer’s Sweetest Shades

Summer beauty brings poppy bright colors and a drastic ease in routine—it’s the season of sun-kissed skin and ditching layers upon layers of product (see: moisturizers) for one-and-done beauty buys that finish an entire look within seconds. And, there isn’t a better product that takes care of all that than lipstick! Pretty in the packaging and on your lips, every girl has a hue that’s hit her sweet spot. We went through shades upon shades to bring you the prettiest, most flattering, and eye-catching options to wear now, and well, we had a few puppies play around in them too. We paired up girl’s best beauty friend with humankind’s BFF, these sweet puppies from Bideawee Adoption Organization and Animal Haven Adoption Shelter below, for a fun photo feature that will definitely leave you “oohing” and “ahhing.”

Hot Pink Babe

A bit more playful than red, a hot pink shade looks super pretty with voluminous lashes and the tiniest rosy flush—just make sure that feature is sheer! When it comes to this little pup, who has been adopted from Animal Haven, we can’t help by squeal.

(Try: mehron Lip Color Cream Bubblegum Lip Cream 103N; Maybelline ColorSensational Rebel Bloom Lipstick in Hibiscus Pop; Rouge Bunny Rouge Succulence Dew Sheer Lipstick in Jasmine-Weighted Air; Revlon Ultra HD Lipstick in Azalea

Playing With Purple

So, canines Calgary and Conrad might have grabbed your attention first – and we get that – but don’t forget to take a look at these perky purple lipstick hues. From violets to lavenders to lilacs, this color is pretty dynamic. And with that, it only makes sense that it’s taken over the world of eyeshadow. Take it for a spin in your lip look with these shades below.

(Try: NYX High Voltage Lipstick in Twisted; CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick in Divine Wine; Clinique Chubby Stick Baby Tint Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Flowering Freesia; mehron Lip Color Cream)

Caught Red-Handed

Everyone’s got their favorite cult red, but there’s no rule that this strikingly bright shade has to fly solo in your makeup bag. After your heart has totally melted over Cora, the most adorable puppy from Bideawee Adoption Organization in New York City, let your love continue on for lipstick and try on a hue of the classic color.

(Try: e.l.f Studio Moisturizing Lipstick in Velvet Rope; mehron Lip Color Cream in Poppy; FLOWER Beauty Kiss Stick High Shine Lip Color in Rose Bud; CIRCA Beauty Color Absolute Velvet Luxe Lipstick in Rita)

Bow-Wow Berries

Buddy up your berry lipstick with lots of lashes and a winged cat-eye or go bare for a summer-appropriate look. This dark shade can work during the warmer months, giving you plenty of reason to justify indulging in one of the hues below.

(Try: CIRCA Beauty Color Absolute Velvet Luxe Lipstick in Ella; Rimmel Lasting Finish Lipstick by Kate Moss 09; NYX Simply Vamp Lip Cream in Aphrodisiac; CoverGirl Colorlicious Lipstick in Ravish Raspberry)

A special thanks to Animal Haven and Bideawee Adoption Organization for donating their puppies for this feature!