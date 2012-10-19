Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Beauty Products For Fall

Pumpkin pie, apple cider, and cinnamon treats may have you licking your lips this fall, but these ingredients can also give you healthy hair and glowing skin. Did you ever think about skipping the fork and instead applying pumpkin on your face? The pumpkin enzyme is great for smoothing skin and adding moisture, and with so many pumpkin products available, you can enjoy the warm scent while achieving the skin you want.

Ginger and cinnamon are also good-for-you ingredients that can be found in some beauty products. While some just use the scent, you can still enjoy the warm feeling from all these scents in the shower. Cozy up this fall with these products using pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar.