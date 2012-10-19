Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: Beauty Products For Fall

Pumpkin pie, apple cider, and cinnamon treats may have you licking your lips this fall, but these ingredients can also give you healthy hair and glowing skin. Did you ever think about skipping the fork and instead applying pumpkin on your face? The pumpkin enzyme is great for smoothing skin and adding moisture, and with so many pumpkin products available, you can enjoy the warm scent while achieving the skin you want.
Ginger and cinnamon are also good-for-you ingredients that can be found in some beauty products. While some just use the scent, you can still enjoy the warm feeling from all these scents in the shower. Cozy up this fall with these products using pumpkin, ginger, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar.
Philosophy is known for their delicious smelling products, and homemade pumpkin pie is one of them. This shampoo, shower gel, and bubble bath will have you feeling all cozy with its rich and foamy formula. Plus, the bottle has a recipe for pumpkin pie. (Philosophy Homemade Pumpkin Pie, $16, macys.com)
This hair mask is packed with pumpkin to deeply condition the hair and add moisture while protecting your hair color. (Healthy Sexy Hair Pumpkin Treatment Masque, $12.25, amazon.com)
This limited edition holiday scent is made of dead sea salts and will have your bath smelling like pumpkin and cinnamon. (Ahava Sweet Cinnamon Silk Bath Salt, $10, macys.com)
This cleanser is loaded with vitamins and enzymes to clear away surface impurities and hydrate the skin. It'll leave your skin glowing with a subtle hint of pumpkin. (MyChelle Creamy Pumpkin Cleanser, $17.29, mychelle.com)
Pumpkin seed oil in this cream is full of antioxidants that will protect cellular health and hydrate the skin. (MyChelle Pumpkin Renew Cream, $25.99, drugstore.com)
This ginger and pumpkin conditioner will hydrate your hair without stripping it of its natural oils, and will leave it smelling like autumn. (WEN by ChazDean Ginger Pumpkin Cleansing Conditioner, $29, qvc.com)
A classic lotion from Bath & Body Works, it's great for moisturizing every day and will make your skin smell like sweet cinnamon and pumpkin. (Bath & Body Works Sweet Cinnamon Pumpkin Body Lotion, $9.50, bathandbodyworks.com)
This peel is an anti-aging treatment to leave your skin smoother and more radiant by exfoliating with pumpkin enzymes. (Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Peel & Reveal Dermal Resurfacer, $58, sephora.com)
This lightweight lotion has aloe vera to soothe dry skin with the warm scent of ginger. (Origins Ginger Hand Lotion, $16, macys.com)
This mask will brighten your skin with organic pumpkin rich in vitamin A. (Andalou Naturals Glycolic Brightening Mask, Pumpkin, $11.96, drugstore.com)
You'll be wanting to lick your lips once you apply this cinnamon buns high-gloss lip shine with a hint of color. (Philosophy Lip Shines in Cinnamon Buns, $10, sephora.com)
This gentle shampoo conditions with ginger extract and has a subtle smell of fresh ginger. It's gentle enough for weak or colored hair. (Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Lather Shampoo, $18.25, amazon.com)
You may want to keep a bottle of apple cider vinegar in your bathroom as it has multiple uses for its health benefits. It can revitalize your hair and scalp without stripping any natural oils. Just mix it with some water and pour over your hair in the shower. It can also be mixed with water to create a face toner that can improve your complexion. (Bragg Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, $6.49, gnc.com)
This face wash has cinnamon and ginger to eliminate impurities and control breakouts for a balanced complexion. (Nude Purify Cleansing Wash, $26, sephora.com)
Pumpkin seed oil in this facial moisturizer locks in moisture while the SPF protects your skin from sun damage. (Yes to Carrots Facial Moisturizer, $14.99, ulta.com)