Important: A Pumpkin Spice Latte Highlighter Exists

Uh, in case you missed it, fall officially begins in 16 days, which, unfortunately for everyone in America, means it’s pumpkin-spice-everything time. But who are we kidding? Between your sister-in-law filling her Instagram newsfeed with pictures of her drinking PSLs, and Starbucks advertising its fall-themed drinks on every single bus and billboard, there’s no way in hell you missed the memo. But as a reminder, it’s only the first week of September and pumpkin spice has infiltrated everything—and not even your makeup is safe.

If you love PSLs so much that you kinda, sorta wish you could dive into a cup of the spicy liquid goodness and die happy, now you can. Almost. Because one dream-fulfilling seller on Etsy is selling pumpkin spice latte highlighter, a warm, copper-orange mineral powder infused with shimmer. The picture itself looks like PSL ice cream, which is enough to get us to buy it, but the real draw is in its finish: shimmery apricot with golden undertones, perfect for light-to-olive complexions (it could be a little too milky on dark skin tones). Okay, yes, it’s not the same as swimming in a cup of PSL, but at least you can cover your face with this highlighter and not worry about drowning.

Thankfully—or maybe sadly, depending on how much you seriously love PSLs—the highlighter isn’t scented or sticky, and you can buy it for pretty much the same price of a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte (just five dollars each). We’re not sure if getting this excited over a highlighter makes us quintessentially “basic,” but frankly, we’re too excited about PSL season to care.