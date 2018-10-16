Pumpkin Spice Makeup Dominated the Elle ‘Women in Hollywood’ Red Carpet

Scroll To See More Images

Last night, Yara Shadidi, Shonda Rhimes and Lady Gaga were among a handful of women celebrated during Elle’s 25th ‘Women in Hollywood’ Celebration. In short, these famous beauties were highlighted for their advocacy toward social change that affects every woman. And the recognition was well-deserved.

As with any major Hollywood event, a red carpet was rolled out and for this particular occasion, a slew of guests brought their love and support as well as the unequivocal trend that appears every fall: pumpkin spice.

No, the stars did not walk around with lattes in one hand and their dates in the other, but they did incorporate the fall-friendly shade into their makeup looks. Ahead are the most standout variations.

Sasha Lane wore a peachy, shimmering lid paired with a soft pumpkin-spiced transition shade that warmed up her face and brought the matte and shimmers together.

Natasha Lyonne paired her version of the pumpkin-spiced eyeshadow trend with a deep, dark winged eyeliner. The Orange is the New Black star completed her look with a soft, warm blush on her cheeks.

Sofia Carson took a brighter approach to the trendy fall color with a burnt orange color across the lid and softly blended out.

Ellen Pompeo softly added the pumpkin-inspired shade to her crease alongside a light, smokey liner.

Similarly, Mackenzie Foy added a similar color to her crease and lower lash line, but also included more shimmer to her inner-lid.

Vanessa Hudgens remained neutral and flaunted her version of the shade in a more muted-brown style that was swept across her lid.

Chloë Grace Moretz took the pumpkin-spiced inspo and ran with it. The copper-toned lid color flared out into a deeper, matte shadow that can also be seen on her lower lash line.