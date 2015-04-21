Gwyneth Paltrow’s New Obsession: Pumpkin Seed Oil

If coconut oil was the health trend du jour in 2014, 2015 is most definitely going to be the breakout year for pumpkin seed oil. With experts swearing that it can do everything from enhance your mood, to renew your skin, to help ease menopause symptoms, it’s no wonder that people are clamoring to add the superfood into their diet. No surprise, Gwyneth Paltrow is already a huge fan, including it heavily in her latest cookbook, It’s All Good.

While research is scarce around the actual benefits of the oil (similar to coconut oil), here are the six major health benefits health experts say can result from applying or ingesting the oil.

1. It makes your hair shiny.

Because pumpkin seeds are rich in vitamins A,K, and E, as well as minerals and fatty acids, when applied to your hair, experts say pumpkin oil will help to hydrate hair follicles, leaving your shiny and more lustrous. Pumpkin seed oil will also help to strengthen hair and boost hair growth.

2. It has skin-boosting benefits, too.

Similar to what it can do for your hair, pumpkin seed oil has plenty of skin-boosting benefits. Because the oil boasts a high amounts of polyunsaturated fatty acids and natural antioxidants, it can help to hydrate your skin, making it appear more youthful.

3. It also has various skin healing properties.

Various health experts swear that the zinc and vitamin E from pumpkin seeds can help to fight off acne and stop scars from forming.

4. It can help boost your mood.

A rich source of tryptophan, pumpkin seeds increase production of serotonin, a hormone that can help improve people’s mood and spur relaxation.

5. Want to improve brain function? Think pumpkin seeds.

Nutritionists claim that because of the high zinc content in pumpkin seed oil, it can help play a role in boosting the immune system and cell division, which plays a role in brain functions including memory and focus.

6. The reported health benefits are pretty extensive.

Pumpkin seeds may be small, but they are rich in natural phytoestrogens, which can decrease blood pressure, headaches, hot flashes, joint pain, and other common menopausal symptoms. Nutritionist Angela Falaschi told The Telegraph: “Hot ﬂashes are one of the most common and distressing symptoms of the menopause, with extreme highs and lows in temperature causing episodes of profuse sweating. I often recommend supplementing the diet with isoﬂavonoids (naturally occurring compounds) by incorporating chick peas, soya, lentils and pumpkin seeds into your meals.”