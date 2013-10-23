5 Reasons You Should Eat More Pumpkin

Most of us prefer carving pumpkins to eating them, but, it turns out, we might want to rethink that. Pumpkins are a vitamin-rich food that can help keep you healthy—and gorgeous.

According to nutritionist JJ Virgin, author of The Virgin Diet, nutritionist Jayson Calton, and fitness chef Mira Calton, there are a bunch of benefits to eating pumpkin. So, bake those pumpkin seeds, whip up some pumpkin bread, or, for the time-starved contingent, nosh on a healthy to-go snack, like Kind’s new Maple Pumpkin Seeds with Sea Salt bar, to reap the beauty benefits of this amazing superfood. Here’s a breakdown of all pumpkin has to offer…

1. It combats wrinkles

Pumpkin is rich in carotenoids, including beta-carotene, which is a precursor for vitamin A. Vitamin A supports vibrant skin, strong vision, and an active immune system, while carotenoids are powerful antioxidants that can help keep your skin wrinkle-free.

2. It erases dark spots

Pumpkin is high in vitamin B3—which is great for soothing dry skin—and also inhibits the transfer of pigment to skin cells, minimizing dark spots.

3. It hydrates your skin

Vitamin B3 also increases production of both fatty acids and ceramide, two key components that keep the protective barrier of your skin strong so that it can keep moisture in.

4. It helps you detox

Pumpkin seeds are a rich source of magnesium and zinc. Zinc optimizes immunity and supports healthy glowing skin. Most people are deficient in magnesium, a mineral that plays a part in over 300 enzymatic reactions in your body, including proper detoxification.

5. It makes your hair silkier

Packed with omega-3 fatty acids—the healthy fats that have been shown to produce smoother skin and shinier hair—eating pumpkin can boost the look (and feel!) of your locks.