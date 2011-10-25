Halloween Pumpkin Beauty Products

Photo: Luca Cannonieri

This Halloween, try using pumpkins for more than just a scary symbol of fright night fun or decorating your house for all the fall festivities: Think of them as a great way to boost your beauty. Pumpkins contain all kinds of fantastic properties to help create gorgeous skin: AHA fruit acids, which help slough off all that dead skin covering up your glow, as well as vitamin A, which helps battle fine lines and wrinkles by stimulating cell turnover.

Create your own at-home pumpkin facial mask by mixing together two teaspoons of cooked pumpkin, teaspoon of honey and teaspoon of milk. Then, apply to the face and leave on for fifteen minutes. When you rinse it off, your skin will feel soft and smooth, and the scent is lovely.

If you’d rather someone else do the mixin’ here are a few of my favorite pumpkin products for wonderful skin. The Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Body Intensive Treatment perfect to eliminate the dry flaky skin you may have as the weather gets colder. Desert Essence Pumpkin Hand Repair Cream is super soothing for rough cracked hands and dry cuticles that suffer from a loss of moisture this time of year. Savor by Paris Pumpkin Body Wash leaves you fresh, free of residue and will have you smelling yummy when you step out of the shower.

Hues of orange goodness can also be found in makeup, and although only darker skin can pull off the color in eye shadow form, try NYX Round Case Lipstick Lip Cream in Pumpkin Pie for pretty lips or Make Up Forever Blush in Pumpkin to create a little warm peachy orange flush.

