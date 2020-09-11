10 Pumpkin Spice Beauty Products to Get You in the Fall Spirit

When it comes to the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, people either love it or hate it. There is no in-between when it comes to the sweet drink. But how could you not love pumpkin spice beauty products? There’s no sugar, caffeine or foam but there is delicious-smelling body scrubs, face masks (no, not the cloth kind this time), body butter and even eyeshadow palettes. Some of these items actually are infused with pumpkin and others just evoke the pumpkin colors just in time for fall.

Why so many pumpkin-infused products? Well, because fall can be really fun, with the cozy flannels and changing leaves. That’s pretty much part of it. But the other big part is that pumpkin is really great for your skin. It contains vitamin A, C and E, and antioxidants, which you know helps fight sun damage and fine lines. Plus, zinc in pumpkin seeds has been shown to be beneficial for acne. They aren’t just for jack-o-lanterns.

These pumpkin beauty products are worth picking up because they’re all stellar for year-round use. Sure, Too Faced‘s liquid lipstick might have pumpkins on the lid but the ’90s-era shade will never not look good. But hurry and shop our favorite products of the season because many of these are limited edition.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Eyeshadow Palette

We can always count on Too Faced to have some epic seasonal and holiday products and this year is no different. You can’t not get into the fall spirit with this 18-pan scented palette.

Too Faced Melted Matte Pumpkin Spice Liquid Lipstick

Don’t forget about the pumpkin spice-scented matte lipstick. This pretty dark pumpkin shade will look great all year round.

Tula So Pumpkin Exfoliating Sugar Scrub

Skin-softening pumpkin is combined with exfoliating sugar and fruit enzymes, as well as probiotics.

Hempz Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Herbal Body Moisturizer

This limited-edition hemp seed oil-infused lotion smells like if a Pumpkin Spice Latte and a Chai came together for one delicious scent.

E.L.F. Cosmetics Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette in Pumpkin Pie

This cute little palette includes four pumpkin-inspired shades with matte and shimmer finishes.

Bliss Pumpkin Powerhouse Resurfacing & Exfoliating Enzyme Mask

Slough off dead skin cells with this 10 percent skin-smoothing pumpkin blend of AHAs and pumpkin enzymes.

EOS Whipped Pumpkin Latte Lip Balm Sphere

Give your lips a hit of PSL (with nourishing cocoa butters) all day long.

Sephora Collection Pumpkin Body Butter

Mineral-rich pumpkin extract is the star ingredient of this hydrating body butter.

Pumpkin & Spice Face Mask

Every single handmade product in this beauty brand is made with pumpkin. This detoxifying mask uses clay, pumpkin seed oil and pumpkin spice to brighten skin and reduce the appearance of pores.

Wondergloss Pumpkin Latte Masque

Pumpkin fruit, glycolic acid, coffee bean and ginger are just some of the ingredients in this resurfacing mask. Use it as a peel only once or twice a week.