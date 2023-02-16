TikTokers Are Filling These $6 Pump Jars From Amazon With Their Fave Face Moisturizer for a Drunk Elephant ‘Dupe’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Have you ever loved a skincare product, like a moisturizer, but not loved the packaging? It can keep you from repurchasing it even if the formula works well for your skin. Well, TikTokers found a solution (Don’t they always?) and are buying airless pump jars on Amazon

. This container works just like their fave Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream (Bubble uses it too) but costs just $6 and can be filled with whatever moisturizer they already have.

Of course, if you already love the Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream ($68 at Sephora) — which many do! — you can just buy that one and the container. But if it’s not in your budget or doesn’t work with your skin type, you can buy one of these airless pump jars and simply your favorite moisturizer inside. Screw on the top and it pumps out the top just the same. Folks with long nails love it because there’s less worry of germs inside the jar. Plus, the top is useful for mixing skincare and bronzer for a glowy face cream.

For example, @oliviarrobichaud loves the Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Oil-Free Gel Cream Moisturizer ($45 at Sephora) but hates having to stick her finger down in the pot or use a spatula that always gets lost. She puts her Summer Fridays cream inside the jar and it comes out the top with a push perfectly. Though, she warns, don’t overfill it or it’ll leak out of the side.

TikToker @carolinepitts_ found her favorite Clinique Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer ($44 at Sephora) on sale at Sephora and repotted it into her Amazon find. “This is a game-changer,” she said. TikToker @jaes0nmyf33t did the same thing with the E.l.f. Cosmetics Fragrance Free Holy Hydration! Face Cream ($13 at Ulta Beauty), an affordable favorite.

But you just want to mess up your moisturizer (or your skin!) when moving products from one container to another. To make sure it’s safe to do, we reached out to Emmy Ketcham, co-founder and chief product officer at Experiment. She says it’s a “pretty low risk hack, as they’re transferring something from a non-airtight container into an air-tight container, which means stability is enhanced (vs. the other way around).” Phew! But there are a few things to look out for.

Skip this beauty hack if you’re using: OTC products (such as sunscreen and acne treatments) because they “go through more rigorous stability and packaging compatibility testing to ensure that the active ingredient remains at the marketed percentage throughout the lifetime of the product;” products that came in an opaque container because they could be light-sensitive; or products you bought in airtight packaging to begin with. Be sure to also thoroughly clean the airless pump before using it.

