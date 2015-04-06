Beauty Buzz: Puffy Eye Tricks, What You Should Know About Kombucha, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Dealing with puffy eyes after the weekend? Here are tricks to get those babies under control. [The Beauty Department]

2. Find out all you need to know about the latest health craze, Kombucha. [StyleCaster]

3. Be blown away by this Instagram makeup tutorials – and get inspired to try out some of these fun looks! [Daily Makeover]

4. Find out how bananas can cure common beauty ailments like dry skin and dandruff. [You Beauty]

5. Khloe Kardashian is still toying around with blonde locks (going a bit lighter these days) although her sis Kim went back in the other, darker, direction. [People StyleWatch]