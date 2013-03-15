Pucker Up: The Best Tinted Lip Balms To Protect Your Pout

As beauty girls, we’re fans of all lip products, but we have a special place in our hearts for the new wave of tinted lip balms that have been cropping up lately. Yes, we all love a good hydrating balm, but add some color and we’re talking a whole new kind of adoration here. When it comes to the best tinted lip balms, they beat just about every other lip product.

We’ve tested and tried a ton of the balms out there and have gathered our absolute favorite tinted, glossy balms that not only deliver results but also come in the prettiest of colors. With this roundup of healthy, hydrating lip products, your friends will wonder what you’ve been doing to perfect your pout. Trust us: we’ll never tell (our balm-loving lips are sealed).