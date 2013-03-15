Pucker Up: The Best Tinted Lip Balms To Protect Your Pout

As beauty girls, we’re fans of all lip products, but we have a special place in our hearts for the new wave of tinted lip balms that have been cropping up lately. Yes, we all love a good hydrating balm, but add some color and we’re talking a whole new kind of adoration here. When it comes to the best tinted lip balms, they beat just about every other lip product.
We’ve tested and tried a ton of the balms out there and have gathered our absolute favorite tinted, glossy balms that not only deliver results but also come in the prettiest of colors. With this roundup of healthy, hydrating lip products, your friends will wonder what you’ve been doing to perfect your pout. Trust us: we’ll never tell (our balm-loving lips are sealed).
Take a look at our favorite tinted lip balms for spring!
Did you know that Sally Hansen made lip balm? Feast your eyes on this super nourishing formula that adds just a touch of color with plenty of shine and moisture. Test out the 10 lovely shades, available everywhere lips are in need of some moisture. Which is, you know, everywhere.
(Sally Hansen Color Fast Tint + Moisture Balm, $4.99, ulta.com)
Long wearing color? Check. Long lasting hydration? Double check. These tinted lip balms from the masterful makeup company boast richly pigmented hues with a formula that can keep lips hydrated for up to eight hours.
(Smashbox MegaTint Long Wear Lip Color, $20, sephora.com)
And now, one of the most perfect lip balms to hit the market. Not only is it packed with vitamins, essential oils and plant bionutrients for your healthiest lips ever, but the formula works with your own skin to create a perfectly customized pink that works just on you. This little intuitive product is a keeper.
(Tarte LipSurgence SkinTuitive Lip Tint, $24, sephora.com)
Revlon has come up with this fantastic lip balm that instantly hydrates and softens lips with just a hint of stain, all with a retractable crayon so there's no need for sharpening. If your boyfriend isn't crazy about lipstick, this is the perfect date night weapon.
(Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain, $8.99, drugstore.com)
Those who live for lip balm are more than familiar with Burt's Bees amazing healing botanical floral wax formula, and now there's a tinted balm that delivers all the goods plus a touch of color. There's a perfect nude hue in this line for every skin tone and the formula is super soothing.
(Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm, $6.99, drugstore.com)
Leave it to Lancome to bring us a tinted lip balm with fashion forward impact. On the counter these neon shades look extremely vivid, but they go on incredibly sheer, packed with soothing moisture that lasts and lasts. Like the name says, we're in love with this one.
(Lancome Baume In Love, $26, lancome-usa.com)
Let's say you just want a good balm, with none of the funny stuff. Our favorite is this sweet lip balm from Maybelline. This clinical strength formula softens, hydrates and repairs, but it's gentle enough to leave lips in better shape for up to eight hours after use. Plus, it has SPF 20 packed in. This is a handbag staple.
(Maybelline Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm SPF 20 Sunscreen, $3.99, drugstore.com)
From the woman who's effectively responsible for the flawless complexion comes a lip balm that perfects the pout. This super hydrating formula delivers natural color and soothing results via its formula, packed with shea butter, grapeseed oil, and green tea extract. An added bonus: it contains orange and mint to freshen breath and it has SPF 15. It's a perfect after coffee beauty ritual, ladies.
(Laura Mercier HydraTint SPF 15, $20, neimanmarcus.com)
One of the original tinted lip balms, this classic beauty standard delivers beautiful sheer color with intense hydration. It never needs sharpening thanks to the swivel dial and, honestly, this just works better than regular lipstick on days when you want to throw on some color but are having some serious commitment issues.
(Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $16, sephora.com)
For those looking for serious glamour and vanity appeal, this amazing glossy balm delivers in spades. The super hydrating formula packs a serious moisture punch for eight hours of continuous lip-loving benefits and the sheer color is absolutely gorgeous.
(Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Sheer Candy Glossy Lip Balm, $32, nordstrom.com)
We can't get enough of this beauty editor favorite, a lip treatment that delivers hydration via real sugar (a natural humectant), protects with vitamins A, C, and E, and plumps lips with black currant oil (filled with essential fatty acids). Oh, did we mention it also has SPF and just enough color for stunning results? Obviously, we're hooked.
(Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment SPF 15, $22.50, sephora.com)
This gorgeous lip butter soothes like no other, but comes packed with lipstick quality color for instant impact. Between the long lasting hydrating effects and color that will make everyone ask what you're wearing, this is our favorite way to cheat on our lipstick.
(Korres Lip Butter, $12, sephora.com)
With a wide variety of natural shades, this lip balm comes in a hue for every skin tone. We're kind of in love with this as a gym bag staple, for when you want to have a touch of makeup while you work out but you don't want to give full on face.
(L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Balm SPF 15, $5.99, target.com)
From the genius mind of Drew Barrymore comes a moisturizing lip butter in lipstick packaging that delivers gentle color and serious lip nourishing hydration. It also has an optical lip plumping effect to give you the look of fuller lips without weird stimulants or needles.
(Flower Lip Service Lip Butter, $6.98, walmart.com)