Pucker Up: Get Spring-Ready Lips With These Scrubs

Spring is in the air, but Winter left us with a bit of a situation: dry, chapped lips. Months of cold, wind and dry air treated our pouts pretty terribly and now we’re desperate for our mouths to be moist again. Bright lipsticks are calling our names for Spring, and lips with dead skin are just not cute. What’s a girl to do but find the best lip exfoliant treatments to save our poor kissers? Good news: we pulled together the best remedies for dead, cracked lips.

For most of these products, simply apply to lips and rub in small circles for about a minute, then remove with a tissue or wet washcloth. After removing the scrub, finish with a lip balm to seal in moisture. Try doing these treatments at night so that your lips can soak in the suppleness all night long. In the morning, you’ll be ready to try on the bold lip Spring trend (whether it’s matte or glossy) and your lips won’t look like a dried up raisin.

Flip through and tell us which lip treatment you’re dying to try!