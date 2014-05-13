The One Thing: Prtty Peaushun

At Beauty High we constantly have new products crossing our desks and are always on the hunt for the next best thing. “The One Thing” is our way of sharing with you that must-have product that you need to introduce to your lives right now, whether it’s from a drugstore or a department store.

While we love warm weather as much as the next person, sometimes we simply dread having to bare our pasty, pale legs. Luckily, there are tons of great products for disguising our paper-white selves (hey, we’re safe about sun care!) that also give us a hint of shimmer and toning. One of our absolute favorites was actually discovered on the set of a shoot years ago, when we saw makeup artist Sage Maitri applying a bronze, shimmery lotion to the legs of a model from what appeared to be a silver bag. We immediately had to know all about this magical lotion – and our obsession with Prtty Peaushun was born.

What Makes It Different:



The lotion has soft light-reflecting particles to give off just a light glow. These particles help to conceal any little imperfections you may have, while also slimming (since bronzing lotions will do that).

It’s also infused with plant extracts that help to lift and firm – and diminish cellulite at the same time.

The packaging, that weird silver bag we talked about above, was designed to be “anti-packaging”, to take up as little space as possible and leave behind as minimal of a carbon footprint as possible.

Why It’s The One Thing:

If you’re looking for just a hint of glimmer for your legs and arms to brighten things up a notch now that it’s skirt season, look no further. This lotion takes away the fear of having to bare your pasty legs – you can instead add just a glow with this lotion and be out the door and on your way, feeling oh-so-confident.

Where to buy: Prtty Peaushun Skin Tight Body Lotion, $39, drugstore.com