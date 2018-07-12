StyleCaster
15 Products That Give Protective Styles Lasting Power

15 Products That Give Protective Styles Lasting Power

Photo: Mauricio Santana / Getty Images Entertainment. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Anyone who’s worn twists, braids, a sewn-in weave or any other protective style knows that incessant tapping on the head in an attempt to scratch the itching is inevitable after a few weeks or even days. It usually starts once your ’do has loosened up and your scalp realizes it’s being tugged at more than usual and in need of extra nourishment.

MORE: This Hair Balm Saved My Scalp and Twists During a Southwest Road Trip

We already know that a protective style shouldn’t disrupt your normal cleansing schedule or other healthy hair habits you swear by, such as sleeping with a satin scarf or regular scalp massages. But when you’re tucking your natural hair under a temporary look, additional reinforcements such as anti-itch sprays and oils are definitely required. And since summer is a peak season for going the protective route, we’ve got the best options all in one spot. Ahead, shop 15 top-rated products that’ll pair perfectly with your protective style and give it lasting power.

STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish~Ment
Vernon Francois Scalp Nourish~Ment

This lightweight fragrant spray will not only deliver moisture to your braids or locs; it'll keep them shiny and camera-ready, too.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Vernon Francois
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | African Royale BRX Braid and Extensions Sheen Spray
African Royale BRX Braid and Extensions Sheen Spray

Use this alcohol-free spray to bring moisture back to a dry scalp and add luster to days- or weeks-old braids and extensions.

Available at Amazon

Photo: African Royale
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Bumble and Bumble Bb.Scalp Detox
Bumble and Bumble Bb.Scalp Detox

Before washing your scalp, get rid of the gunk by applying this micellar rinse all over.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Rinse
Cantu Apple Cider Vinegar Root Rinse

The pointed applicator on this ACV rinse makes it easier to apply the antimicrobial treatment between and around braids or twists.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Cantu
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | CHI Tea Tree Oil Soothing Scalp Spray
CHI Tea Tree Oil Soothing Scalp Spray

Tea tree oil is a prime ingredient for eliminating buildup and itch, making this the ideal product to use between washes.

Available at Amazon

Photo: CHI
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Creme of Nature Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Rinse
Creme of Nature Apple Cider Vinegar Clarifying Rinse

If you're not a fan of more traditional cream-based shampoos, get a clarifying cleanse without disrupting your style by using this ACV formula.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Creme of Nature
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Girl+Hair Restoring Hair Balm
Girl+Hair Restoring Hair Balm

We've already raved about this lightweight gel, which can be used daily to treat a dry scalp and make itching nonexistent.

Available at Amazon

Photo: Girl+Hair
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Carol's Daughter Lisa's Hair Elixir Restoring Oil
Carol's Daughter Lisa's Hair Elixir Restoring Oil

A gang of natural oils collide inside this scalp spray, which is meant to detox the scalp and relieve redness/irritation.

$17.60 (was $22) at Carol's Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | LivSo Moisturizing Scalp Lotion
LivSo Moisturizing Scalp Lotion

This lightweight formula can be used as a daily moisturizer for the scalp or as a pre-shampoo treatment once a week.

Available at Amazon

Photo: LivSo
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Calming Tension Spray
Carol's Daughter Mimosa Hair Honey Calming Tension Spray

This spray, infused with calming mimosa flower, orange oil, and peppermint oil, was made specifically for relieving the discomfort that comes with protective styles.

$9.60 (was $12) at Carol's Daughter

Photo: Carol's Daughter
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Mizani Scalp Care Calming Scalp Lotion
Mizani Scalp Care Calming Scalp Lotion

Infused with aloe vera, eucalyptus, and avocado, this no-rinse formula is a godsend for dry, irritated scalps, with or without protective styling.

$13 at Walmart

Photo: Mizani
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Taliah Waajid Moisture Clenz
Taliah Waajid Moisture Clenz

This light peppermint- and green-tea-infused spray is meant to eliminate itching and refresh the scalp/hair between washes.

$8.40 at Taliah Waajid

Photo: Taliah Waajid
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Not Your Mother's Way To Grow Scalp & Hair Booster Shot
Not Your Mother's Way to Grow Scalp & Hair Booster Shot

This is a must-try conditioning treatment that will promote healthy hair growth for natural strands that are tucked underneath a protective style.

$9 at Not Your Mother's

Photo: Not Your Mother's
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | OGX Tea Tree Mint Extra Strength Scalp Treatment
OGX Tea Tree Mint Extra Strength Scalp Treatment

This no-rinse formula delivers a cooling and soothing sensation to the scalp.

$8.99 at Walgreens

Photo: OGX
STYLECASTER | Anti-Itch Products for Protective Styles | Shea Moisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Odor Neutralizing Mist
Shea Moisture Jojoba Oil & Ucuuba Butter Odor Neutralizing Mist

In addition to refreshing the hair and scalp, this mist is also a great way to keep your protective style from getting smelly after a few weeks.

$11.99 at Shea Moisture

Photo: Shea Moisture

