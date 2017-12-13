50 Instagram-Approved Protective Hairstyles to Try Immediately

Protective styles are best defined as anything the keeps your ends tucked away and shielded from the environmental stressors that cause damage, breakage and more. Although most like to categorize braids as the primary type of protective look, the truth is there is so much more; just take a quick scroll down your Instagram feed and the inspiration is there.

Popular accounts like @protectivestyles and @afropunk are constantly showing us the versatility of black hair with styles that look good and keep ends from splitting and breaking. And with another dry winter season looming near, now is the perfect time to try out any of these looks and ensure that your strands can flourish until the sun comes out again. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 double tap-worthy ones worth copying. From braids to locs and even the classic top knot, inspo is hardly in short supply.