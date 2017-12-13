StyleCaster
50 Instagram-Approved Protective Hairstyles to Try Immediately

by
Photo: ImaxTree

Protective styles are best defined as anything the keeps your ends tucked away and shielded from the environmental stressors that cause damage, breakage and more. Although most like to categorize braids as the primary type of protective look, the truth is there is so much more; just take a quick scroll down your Instagram feed and the inspiration is there.

Popular accounts like @protectivestyles and @afropunk are constantly showing us the versatility of black hair with styles that look good and keep ends from splitting and breaking. And with another dry winter season looming near, now is the perfect time to try out any of these looks and ensure that your strands can flourish until the sun comes out again. Ahead, we’ve gathered 50 double tap-worthy ones worth copying. From braids to locs and even the classic top knot, inspo is hardly in short supply.

1 of 50
Straight Back Cornrows
Photo: Instagram/@voiceofhair
Braided Halo
Photo: Instagram/@curlygirlmomo
Golden Updo
Photo: Instagram/@trendlessincali
Feed-In Braids
Photo: Instagram/@vonna_braids
Jumbo Faux Locs
Photo: Instagram/@befrolicious
Half-Up, Half-Down Mini Braids
Photo: Instagram/@braids_by_antoinette
Twisted Updo
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles
Top Knot With Cornrows
Photo: Instagram/@kienyabooker
Flat Twists Into High Bun
Photo: Instagram/@abbiecurls
Chic and Simple Bun
Photo: Instagram/@nknaturalz
Crochet Braids
Photo: Instagram/@actually_ashly
Versatile Braids
Photo: Instagram/@naptural85
Sade Braid
Photo: Instagram/@kersti.pitre
Bun Mohawk
Photo: Instagram/@tiakirby
Matching Twists
Photo: Instagram/@mahoganycurls
Side Swept Cornrows
Photo: Instagram/@kturakay
Space Buns
Photo: Instagram/@joyjah
🌊🌊 😍My Lil Mermaid😍 🌊🌊 CROCHET MAGIC by Your Crochet God Mother 🦄☄ BOOK The "TruVanity Mash Up" Faux locs (Of choice), @shakengo_hair "DEEP TWIST", "BOHEIMIAN" AND "Go go Curl" ______________________________________________ ________________________________________ #crochetbraids #protectivestyles #njhairstylist #nychairstylist #brooklyncrochet  #Njcrochet #longislandcrochet #crochetstyles #Queenscrochetbraids #protectivehairstyles #miamibraids #healthy_hair_journey #healthyhair #njcrochet #longislandcrochetstylist #crochethairstyles #crochethair #maternityhair #weddingnaturals #Queenscrochet #hair2mesmerize #naturalhairdaily  #weddinghairstyles #maternityshoot  #naturallyshesdope #TruVanityGirls #Queenshairstylist #nycrochetbraids

A post shared by Dominique Nicole (Crochet 👑) (@truvanity_) on

Crochet Goddess Locs
Photo: Instagram/@truvanity_
Waist-Length Goddess Locs
Photo: Instagram/@thevanitytrap
Low Bun and Bangs
Photo: Instagram/@mztarabelle
Honey Braids
Photo: Instagram/@talaylayyy
Dragon Braid
Photo: Instagram/@ambercharmel
Braids Into a Low Bun
Photo: Instagram/@chimeedwards
Thursday vibe 🦄

A post shared by Tiphanie Simon 👻tidiamant (@tiphaniemakeup) on

Senegalese Twists
Photo: Instagram/@tiphaniemakeup
Pink Braids
Photo: Instagram/@hairstylistof_la
I'm taking this hairstyle down today 😩

A post shared by Alesha F. (@aleshanokeys) on

Fluffy Top Knot
Photo: Instagram/@aleshanokeys
Bobby Pinned Bun
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles
Poofy Ponytail
Photo: Instagram/@sunny_josephine/@0scarbrav0
❤️✨ #e2locs

A post shared by Essence Of Beauty Hair Studio (@_e2hair) on

Faux Loc Mohawk
Photo: Instagram/@_e2hair
Failed wash and go turned into a braid and go 😂

A post shared by ANTÍA (An-Tee-a) (@awalkingdoxology) on

Braid N' Go
Photo: Instagram/@awalkingdoxology
Bantu Knots
Photo: Instagram/@diaryofabg/@shanillia26
Toppling Top Knot
Photo: Instagram/@naturallytemi
Honey Blonde Bantu Knots
Photo: Instagram/@ravishing_tresses
Wedding Updo
Photo: Instagram/@hairstress_ae
4C Bang
Photo: Instagram/@tasalhq
Braided Bob
Photo: Instagram/@nicolexashleyy
🔹 🔷 🔹 (shop @shopmissmisfits)

A post shared by Nurse Loredana Ituah (@themindofmutiny) on

Simple Bun
Bun-Hawk
Photo: Instagram/@naturales
Twisted Updo
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles/@thatdynamitechick
Baby Hairs and Bantu Knots
Photo: Instagram/@stylesbymichal
Curly Twists
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles/@mynaturalsistas
X-Ray Braids
Photo: Instagram/@braid.barbie
Mini Mouse Buns
Photo: Instagram/@protectivestyles/@jdwinters
Unicorn Braids
Photo: Instagram/@miccheckk12