This Customizable Hair Treatment Just May Be The Answer to All Your Scalp Issues—From Thinning to Dandruff

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you don’t reside in a bustling Metropolitan city, you may be less in the loop on Prose’s customized hair care offerings (the brand’s subway advertisements are hard to miss.) But here’s why you should hear more: The company’s “naturally high-performing formulas” stem from an in-house lab in Paris, where non-toxic products that target individual needs were born (though you’ll find these concoctions are bottled in Brooklyn). Basically, Prose recognizes that one formula does not fit all, and that everyone’s specific issues can’t be treated the same—thus, the brand’s incredibly personalized customizations are no joke.

No matter your climate, lifestyle, hair type or hair goals, a simple online consultation will bring you closer to your perfect hair care regimen. Through a series of questions, the quiz will evaluate just what remedy your concerns need, and provide the perfect customized formulations for your everyday life. While the line is still quite minimal (you’ll find typical options like shampoo, conditioner and hair oil), the ability to create your own mask with the Custom Pre-Shampoo Scalp Mask is wholly intriguing.

Prose Pre-Shampoo Scalp Mask

Scalp health is on the forefront of many minds as of late—at this point it’s likely public knowledge that healthy hair starts at the roots. That’s why incorporating scalp products into your hair care routine is not only trendy but outright smart; and a personalized treatment tailored to your specific scalp takes it one step further.

Ingredients like bamboo charcoal, kombucha tea, eucalyptus oil and kale extract may very well end up in your formulation, and it’s for good reason. Charcoal is intensely detoxifying for stressed out skin, eucalyptus oil is superior for stimulating regrowth, kale extract helps balance out excess oil production, while scalp cleansers like jujube bark extract correct dandruff and product build-up.

If no other scalp products have quite delivered in the past, it might be time to consider crafting your own with the genius of Prose. While you’re at it, scoop a whole personalized line that will address your hair issues faster than you think.