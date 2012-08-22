Proof Your Boyfriend Wants You to Wear Makeup

With the ability to cover up, embellish or polish up your look with the swipe of a wand or brush, it’s hard to imagine not wearing makeup if it means looking your best. Sure, we all have days when we throw up our hands and declare a random Tuesday “Au Naturale Day”, but for the most part we put in some effort to put our best face forward.

While this logic seems completely reasonable to both beauty obsessed and non-beauty obsessed women of the world, most men claim to want women who bare it all, all the time. Even Drake said, “Sweatpants, hair tied, chilling with no makeup on, that’s when you’re the prettiest,” which would lead us to believe that men want women who forgo putting on their face in the morning in favor of braving the world with uneven skin tone and pale lips.

According to an online survey from Escentual.com, though, these men are all lying through their teeth. The survey found that 73 percent of men prefer women who wear makeup at all times, 21 percent prefer women who wear makeup only for special occasions, and a whopping 6 percent prefer women who don’t ever wear makeup. Call us crazy, but if only 6 percent of men prefer no makeup, we’ll take our chances with the other 94 percent.

What we have here is a case of miscommunication, ladies. Most men who claim to like women who don’t wear makeup actually mean that they want women who are low maintenance, who don’t spend hours in the bathroom getting ready while the men are bored waiting. What men do want, is women who look great, but don’t look too made up. Our conclusion? Keep your concealer, lip gloss and mascara, but save your false eyelashes and glitter shadow for a night out with the girls.

