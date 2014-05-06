The Most Gorgeous Prom Updos for Medium Hair

Is it just us, or does it seem like there are just about a million prom hairstyle ideas for long hair, a few hundred thousand for short hair, and only a handful of prom updos for medium hair? We wanted to fix that, so naturally we pulled together some of our favorite hairstyles for medium hair. Take a look below!

MORE: All of the Prom Hair and Makeup Inspiration You Need From Pinterest

This hairstyle is the perfect combination of simple and feminine. Curl your hair with a 2 inch barrel curling iron, then sweep the lengths to the left side of the nape of your neck, leaving the front right pieces out to frame your face. Secure with a clear elastic and you’re good to go!

MORE: Curly Prom Hairstyles: 8 Looks for Natural Curls

Want to keep the focus on your makeup for the evening? Elegantly pull your hair away from your face with a high sock bun, making sure to use a spritz or two of hairspray to hold it in place all night.

If you plan on never leaving the dance floor on prom night, don’t risk messing up your hair. This sleek, low bun with a deep side part will stay intact all night long. Use a bit of pomade on your fingertips to smooth flyaways down and keep the look clean.

For the ladies wearing a flowing, romantic prom dress, this loose, voluminous updo is calling your name. Tease the crown for volume and use a root lifting powder to really get the height you want, then pin back the rest of your hair into a low bun.

This hairstyle mixes edge and glamour, so really, we’d like to wear this one every day. Use a texturizing spray in your hair for a bit of volume and hold, then separate your hair into three sections along the top of your head with the middle section being the largest. Twist each one back, then secure the lengths of your hair in the back with bobby pins.

Going for a hair accessory? Style your hair into a low chignon and add a touch of style to the side for a classy look.

You can’t go wrong with a fishtail braid, ladies. Separate your hair into three separate sections, then fishtail braid each. Next, pin each fishtail braid along the back of your head for an amazing look.

Images via Imaxtree