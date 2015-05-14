Prom Updos For Long Hair (That’ll Look Good Every Other Day, Too)

Got the length for an updo? If the idea of twisting, pinning, or braiding your hair into a style that leaves your shoulders bare intrigues you, there couldn’t be a better opportunity than prom to try one out. Updos require some prep (so that you’re not left with a messy ‘do that’s falling off your head mid-Macarena), but they’re a great option if you want Event Hair that’s different from anything you’d wear Monday through Friday. From twist and braid combos to simple buns, the prom updos for long hair we rounded up won’t disappoint.
Because they’ve all been seen on the runway, you won’t have to worry about your style downright screaming “prom,” even if that’s where you’re wearing it. No stray tendrils hanging by the side of your face, just updos you’ll want to wear, well, basically every day.
Loose braids will keep your long hair compact, making it less likely that your bobby pins—and your hairdo—will start to fall out throughout the night. This deconstructed milkmaid updo seen at Nicole Miller is your best bet.
You'll be grateful you didn't throw away that trending sock bun tool you just HAD to have a couple years ago. Throw on a headband, and you got yourself a chic look.
Of course, a ballerina bun isn't the only option for girls with super long hair. We love this topknot version that shows off texture and dimension.
If you have hair long enough to make this substantial of a bun, you're in luck. Continue to wrap your strands around the base of a ponytail to get this voluminous look. Want to go for it even more? Use clip-in extension to amplify the updo.
There's no doubt about it: this geometric bun (notice how the strands cross over each other in vertical and horizontal directions?) will be the only one like it at your prom.
Kind of looks like the dramatic look that Blake Lively wore to Cannes last year, doesn't it? We love this fan of an updo, and it's ideal for anyone who has hair past her shoulders.
Instead of securing the tail of your long hair in the bun, let it stick out the side. The hardest part to secure is no longer an issue.
Ask your stylist to create a rope braid and then twist it up into a bun that will showcase the design.
