Pretty Updo Hairstyle Ideas That Will Change How You Think About Prom Hair

We’re always searching for an updo that doesn’t feel too unrealistically fancy, that can be created without a glam squad army of 23, and aren’t dated, especially when it comes to prom! No one wants to rock prom updo hairstyles that seem “done and over” five years down the line—those pictures live on our parents and loved ones’ walls and work desks for years. A prom updo should show off your personality, your beauty preferences, compliment that dress, and actually stay in place after a busy afternoon of nail-painting, makeup, and pictures, as well as an evening of dancing. There’s plenty of looks out there to choose from, and these inspiration looks we rounded up from Instagram will change the way you think about prom hair for good.

Try a waterfall braid that’s secured into a messy side-bun like this example above. To add even more texture to the look, incorporate tiny twisting braids.

Making updos edgy, a mohawk-like look can be created without shaving an undercut. Bring along this picture to the salon and get a faux hawk for the big night.

Milkmaid braids are totally prom appropriate. Best part? You can sleep on them by tying a silk scarf over them and they’ll still look gorgeous the next day.

Use the standard milkmaid braid as just inspo and switch it up with fishtails instead.

We love how this extravagant bun features a loose, undone texture and was wrapped at the base with simple three-strand braids.

Wear a low-key look that combines a knot and a ponytail.

Decorate an updo secured at the nape of your neck with a delicate floral crown made of blooms that match or bring out a shade in your dress.

A messy updo is a great option if you already have curly hair or if you want a relaxed hairstyle for your prom festivities.

Skip the slicked back ‘do this year and ask for a bun with lots of volume.

Yes, a ponytail IS an updo. And when you tease the top and add in a braid on the side, you’ll have one of those looks everyone won’t stop talking about.

