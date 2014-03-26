How to Get the Perfect Faux Glow For Prom: A 4-Week Plan

You’ve got the dress, the date, and the dance moves all planned out, but what about the ultimate prom accessory—a healthy, sun-kissed complexion? Every smokey eye and flirty updo looks better with a slightly golden skin tone, so study our guide to getting it right. Below, St. Tropez Tanning Expert Sophie Evans tells you what you need to do and when you need to do it, so your faux glow is flawless for your big night.

4 Weeks Before Prom:

Start looking after your skin by exfoliating regularly to remove dead, dry skin cells and using a body brush to increase circulation. Remember to moisturize your entire body before bed time. While you sleep, your skin is in rejuvenation mode, so moisturizing before bed will have a more powerful impact on the skin’s hydration levels. The better condition your skin is in the better a self-tan will look and last! Use St. Tropez Body Polish every couple of days in the shower and St. Tropez Body Moisturizer every day just before bed .

3 Weeks Before Prom:

Self-tan your whole body from tip to toe! Sophie recommends St. Tropez’s award winning Self Tan Bronzing Mousse and applicator mitt and St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Spray on your face, back and hard to reach areas (St. Tropez sprays have a 360-degree nozzle so they will spray upside down).

2 Weeks Before Prom:

You may want to start using a gradual self-tanner so that your skin has a slight base before the big prom glow. Try Jergens Natural Glow Daily Moisturizer to hydrate, illuminate, firm, and even out your skin tone.

1 Week Before Prom:

If you have any waxing to complete, now is the time to do it. Completely Bare Brand Ambassador Jessica Johnson says: “If you wax or shave after the tan, it will lift the tan, leave streaks, or both. You want to go with the hair removal method that lasts the longest—waxing. If you plan to keep your tan for a week or more, you will have stubble if you’ve shaved. Also, if you want to reduce any pain that can stem from waxing, try Completely Bare’s Numbing and Cooling Spray to numb and soothe the skin pre and post-wax.”



2 Days Before Prom:

Apply a layer of self-tanner from tip to toe. Sophie recommends to apply in the evening so that you can relax afterwards without disrupting the development of the self-tan. A self-tan will always work best if its allowed to develop overnight. Your body temperature will heat up and pores will open up allowing the self-tan to really get into the skin and develop to its full potential.

The Day Before Prom:

See if there are any areas you may wish to deepen. If legs are going to be on display, you may wish to apply another layer of self-tanner or gradual tanner to give the skin an extra boost and to create and define muscle tone. Simply spray 6 inches away from the skin and sweep around the contours and curves of the body. Spray under the inner arm and top of the arm and shoulders, in between cleavage, sides of the stomach, underneath the bottom, sides of the thighs and along the shins to really contour your body.

On The Big Day:

Once your dress is on and hair and makeup complete, you will need to add one last final touch to the exposed skin. St. Tropez Self Tan Luxe Dry Oil is a fantastic skin finishing product! It’s a dry oil, so it won’t be greasy and won’t get on to your clothes. The oil is formulated with Brazil Nut for deep moisturization and has a subtle mica instant shimmer that will make you party ready. Simply shake the bottle to disperse the mica and apply the dry oil onto an applicator mitt and smooth over key focal areas of your exposed limbs. Your skin will look radiant and fresh with a subtle shimmer. Now, you’re ready for #selfies!