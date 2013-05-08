Prom Pretty: The Best Makeup Palettes For Your Big Night

The big night is almost here and you’ve got the dress, the date and the whole color scheme picked out. When it comes to creating your amazing makeup look for the evening, we’ll throw in one more thing: a handy palette that you can stash away for gorgeous touch ups throughout the evening.
We’ve rounded up some of our most-loved makeup palettes that you can use for prom then stowed away in your purse. From pretty in pink to gorgeous and glam, take a look at the prettiest prom approved palettes for the big night.
With these makeup palettes, you'll be the prettiest one at prom!
Looking to go simple with a pretty in pink look? Try this easy compact that can be used for cheeks and eyes, leaving you so gorgeous that you'll make everyone else blush.
(Cargo Contour Palette in Malibu, $36, cargocosmetics.com)
Get ready for your big close up with this alluring palette of face contouring colors, eyeshadow shades and beautiful cheek and lip colors. Your makeup will be flawless for the night you'll never forget.
(Stila Happily Ever After Beauty Palette, $75, nordstrom.com)
Inspired by Jasmin from "Aladdin," these sultry shadow shades with a blush and bronzer will give you a storybook ready look for your big night. Your corsage may not come with a magic carpet, but your makeup should inspire your date to sweep you off your feet.
(Disney Collection Storybook Eyeshadow Palette Vol. 2, $55, sephora.com)
Your options are endless with this double decker palette of 32 shadows, two blushes, four eyebrow powders, three concealers and four kissable lip glosses. Your look can evolve with your mood throughout the night, from innocent to untamable.
(NYX Waiting for Tonight Palette, $30, nordstrom.com)
These two tiny palettes contain the essentials for last minute touch ups after dinner and throughout a night of dancing and fun. Fix up your eyes to catch their gaze, then perfect your pout for that oh-so-important goodnight kiss.
(Nordstrom Mini Eye and Lip Palettes, $9.95 each, nordstrom.com)
If you need to touch up your eyes through the night, try this gorgeous four color shadow palette with liner included. Create an eye-illuminating look, then touch up throughout the night as needed.
(Lancome Color Design Eye Brightening All-In-One Palette - Doll Lashes Edition, $49, lancome-usa.com)
Ready to kick it into high gear for the night? Amp up your eyes with the vibrant eyeshadows and keep the rest of your face beautiful and lovely with this gorgeous purse-sized palette. The name says it all.
(Napoleon Perdis Luxe Out All Night Mega Palette, $25, nordstrom.com)
This beautiful palette of spring colors comes complete with everything you need to create and maintain a prom perfect face. With shadows, blush, face highlighter, and a kiss pretty liquid lipstick in a beautiful carrying case, you're all set for the night!
(LORAC Mint Edition Palette, $42, sephora.com)
You'll be the toast of the evening with this shimmering palette of shadows, cheek and lip colors that will have you glowing under the evening lights. You can't help but be in a bubbly mood when you look this pretty.
(Bobbi Brown Bellini Lip & Eye Palette, $75, barneys.com)
Packed with Amazonian clay for skin enhancing goodness and beautiful color, this palette is perfect for creating many looks throughout the day and night. Take it with you on your big night for skin illuminating touch ups and amazing photo moments.
(Tarte Amazonian Clay Eye and Cheek Palette, $44, sephora.com)
Everything you'll need for a glamorous look is packed into this compact, dual decker makeup palette. Eyes, cheeks, lips, brushes - they're all included in an envy-inducing mirrored compact.
(Laura Mercier Glamour Wardrobe Dual Decker Palette, $98, sephora.com)
We love this creamy palette of face essentials for day and evening. Use it to create a gorgeous, glamorous look at home, then pack it away in your bag to keep the magic going all night.
(Edward Bess Back to Basics Palette, $75, neimanmarcus.com)