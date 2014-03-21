Prom Perfume: 7 Rollerballs Worthy of Your Big Night (and Clutch)

Whether you’re relying on your signature scent or trying a new fragrance for prom, one thing’s for sure—that big bejeweled bottle is not going to fit in your bag. That’s where rollerballs come in. Not only do they infuse the skin directly (rather than from afar) via a tiny metal ball, they’re also compact and travel-friendly.

We’ve rounded up the newest, yummiest-smelling sticks on the market for you to choose from on your big night. Whether you’re girly, edgy, sophisticated, or boho—there’s a perfume here for you.

More From Beauty High:

A Fragrance For Every Girl: Find Your Perfume Personality

Half-Up Half-Down: 15 Hairstyles Perfect for Prom

15 Braided Prom Hairstyles You Have to See