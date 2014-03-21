Prom Perfume: 7 Rollerballs Worthy of Your Big Night (and Clutch)

Whether you’re relying on your signature scent or trying a new fragrance for prom, one thing’s for sure—that big bejeweled bottle is not going to fit in your bag. That’s where rollerballs come in. Not only do they infuse the skin directly (rather than from afar) via a tiny metal ball, they’re also compact and travel-friendly.
We’ve rounded up the newest, yummiest-smelling sticks on the market for you to choose from on your big night. Whether you’re girly, edgy, sophisticated, or boho—there’s a perfume here for you.
Make sure to pack your clutch with one of these little rollerball scents on prom night!
If your dress is a little bit modern and a little bit mysterious, you're going to need a scent to match that vibe. Say hello to Elizabeth and James Nirvana Black. Its violet, sandalwood, and vanilla blend will have everyone intrigued.
(Elizabeth and James
Nirvana Black Rollerball, $22, sephora.com)
Marc Jacobs Daisy merges wild strawberry, gardenia, and cedarwood for a fragrance that's perfect for the sophisticate at heart.
(Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau de Toilette Rollerball, $22, marcjacobs.com)
They didn't name the brand Fresh for nothing. That's exactly how we would describe the iconic perfumer's latest launch—Fresh Life. With notes of vanilla grass, lilac leaves, warm orange, and sweet cucumber, this captivating scent will have him mesmerized all night.
(Fresh Life Eau de Parfum Rollerball, $22, Fresh.com)
It's okay if you're slightly indescisive on prom night, you've got a lot going on. That's why you should pack Juicy Couture's dual-sided fragrance stick in your bag. The 'Malibu' end is more free-spirited from its passion fruit and jasmine blend, while the 'La La Malibu' end channels a casual-luxe feel thanks to its sparkling mandarin and sweet pink sugar notes.
(Juicy Couture Juicy Malibu Rollerball Duo, $25, sephora.com)
If you live for adventure and spontaneity, Harvey Prince "Journey" is what you should be wearing on prom night. The scent combines Indian tuberose, Turkish cyclamen, and Spanish mandarin. AKA an exotic vacay in a vial.
(Harvey Prince Journey Rollerball, $21, birchbox.com)
Girly girls will be pumped to know this pretty bauble also holds a solid scent beneath the flower, which makes sneaky applications thoughout the night a breeze.
(Victoria's Secret Bombshells in Bloom Fragrance Ring, $35, victoriassecret.com)
If you're a vanilla-loving lady who also is drawn towards citrus flavors, apply Lavanilla Vanilla Grapefruit before you head out. Notes of creamy cedarwood and lime also add to the soft, yet energizing scent, which means you'll never want to leave the dance floor.
(The Healthy Roller-Ball in Vanilla Grapefruit, $19, lavanila.com)