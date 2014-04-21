Beauty Disasters Avoided: Sidestep the Most Common Problems on Prom Night

The big night means big beauty plans: The perfect hair, makeup, and nails to go with your dream dress. A good amount of planning goes into prom, which means that when something goes horribly wrong, sometimes you’re just not prepared….or are you?
We sat down and talked to some of the top experts in the industry how to solve all of the possible beauty disasters that can happen on prom night. From broken nails to too much glitter and fallen hairstyles, here are some of the craziest beauty blunders that can happen around prom night and how to resolve them — fast.
Avoid all of these beauty disasters on prom night so you can relax and have fun!
Problem: I wanted loose curls but they're too tight! How can I smooth the style out in time for my date to get here?
Solution: "Brush all the curls out and quickly run your flat iron from your mid-lenghts to the end of your curls, whcih will instantly relax them and give them a cool, beachy look. Finish the look with Aussie Miraculously Smooth Smoothing Serum for a smooth, frizz-free style for the big night." - Sarah Potempa, Aussie Celebrity Stylist
Aussie Miraculously Smooth Smoothing Hair Serum, $4.99, Walmart.com
Problem: I feel like my nails break all the time from all the gels I put on them. How can I avoid a prom nail disaster?
Solution: "The key to mending broken nails is to use a strengthening base coat to banish peeling and cracking. Ours can be worn alone to mimic a buff finish without the actual buffing (which can be another cause of weakening) giving your nails a chance to breathe. Save gels for another time since repeated use damages nails, and make sure not to keep old polish on too long — something we're all guilty of doing!" - Adair Ilyinsky, co-owner of Tenoverten salon
tenoverten The Foundation Base Coat, $18, Sephora.com
Problem: I'm terrified I'm going to sweat through my dress at prom. I feel like everyone will notice!
Solution: "You’re bound to break a sweat while you dance the night away, so keep your date close and avoid any body odor issues by carrying DERMAdoctor Med E Tate Wipes in your purse or clutch. They're individually packed and just a quick swipe will leave you feeling fresh and ready for that up close and personal slow dance." - Dr. Audrey Kunin, board certified dermatologist and founder of DERMAdoctor
DERMAdoctor Med E Tate Wipes, $48, Sephora.com
Problem: I have on way too much bronzer! How do I fix it without having to do my makeup all over again?
Solution: "There’s a simple fix: Dab your face with a damp Beautyblender to remove foundation or blush. It won’t cause streaks and it lifts the product off gently so you don’t have to reapply your entire face. It might also help to spray a little hydrating mist over your face before using the Beautyblender – the moisture helps soften the makeup so it lifts off easily." - Romy Soleimani, beauty director-at-large for Beauty.com
Beautyblender Makeup Sponge Applicator, $19.95, Beauty.com
Problem: I have a planet-sized zit that just popped up the morning of prom. How can I get rid of it in time?
Solution: "Having your larger-than-life zit injected by a dermatologist is the fastest, most effective means of getting rid of a zit. If that's not possible, apply ice for 3-4 minutes to reduce swelling, then add drop of Visine to reduce redness, and top it off with a topical acne medicine that contains benzoyl peroxide or sulfur. After it dries, use a topical steroid cream like hydrocortisone several times throughout the day." - Dr. Katie Rodan, board-certified dermatologist and co-founder, Proactiv and Proactiv+
Proactiv+ Skin Purifying Mask, available via subscription, Proactiv.com
Problem: I've been dancing all night and my hair is now a limp, sweaty mess. How do I revive my hairstyle?
Solution: "The harder we get our dance on, the more we perspire. It's hard to get smooth on the go, so the best solution is to pull your hair up rather than fight the frizz. Carry a hair tie with you for backup and a travel size dry shampoo or texturizing spray to absorb moisture, then create a sleek ponytail, making sure you tie all those little hairs back. If you want to go back to an updo, wrap the ends around the base and secure them under the hair tie. Done!" - Kattia Solano, founder of Butterfly Studio Salon
Oribe Dry Texturizing Purse Spray, $21.50, Oribe.com
Problem: I feel like my eye makeup is literally bleeding down my face. How can I fix it without having to do my makeup all over again at prom?
Solution: "A quick fix is to apply a long lasting eyeliner in black along your top lash line and pop on a coat of black mascara and you're good to go! Use a Q-Tip to clean under your eyes and then reapply a little concealer. For long nights, I suggest doing your makeup with long lasting products that stay put until after the after parties!" - Carol Shaw, celebrity makeup artist and founder, LORAC Cosmetics
LORAC Front of the Line Pro, $23, ulta.com
Problem: I just screwed up my manicure and I'm about ready to leave! Help!
Solution: "Don't worry. Quickly apply new polish to all your nails, then lock in the color with top coat. Wait 50 seconds, then swipe cuticle oil over the entire nail plate. This smooths out the polish and locks in the top coat, cutting the drying time in half." - Skyy Hadley, celeb manicurist and owner of As U Wish Nail Spa
essie Apricot Cuticle Oil, $8.49, Target.com
Problem: Let's just say that heat styling is my thing, and right now, my hair is fried. How will I be able to get a style that won't frizz out on the dance floor?
Solution: "For whatever prom hair style you’re wearing, you really want to make sure you have a beautiful foundation in place to set you up for any style. I love these super hydrating products that release moisturizers to give dry, damaged, and frizzy hair the conditioning it needs while protecting against heat damage. Whether you’re wearing an updo, loose waves or a sleek and straight look for prom, your hair will look and feel smooth, healthy and touchable all night long." - Charles Baker Strahan, Herbal Essences Celebrity Stylist
Herbal Essences Hydralicious Reconditioning Shampoo and Conditioner, $2.97 each, Walmart.com
Problem: I went too heavy on the glitter, and now I can't get it off. Help!
Solution: "Use basic Scotch or adhesive tape. Just cut a small piece and apply it gently over the glitter, then tap your finger on it lightly to lift it off. You'll need several pieces to get it all off, so just be patient and keep gently tapping the tape over the glitter until you get the look you want." - Rebecca Restrepo, Elizabeth Arden Global Makeup Artist
Scotch Dog Tape Dispenser, $14.98, Target.com
Problem: My false eyelashes are falling off into my dinner. Help!
Solution: "If you brought glue with you, just reapply them. Grab a toothpick and snap it off at the middle (to remove the sharp edges,) then apply the glue to the inside of the lash and use the flat side of the toothpick to gently press the lashes back into place. Just hold it in place for a few seconds for it to dry and set nicely, and you should be fine. If you didn't bring glue, apply tons of black mascara to recreate the look as best you can." - Rebecca Restrepo, Elizabeth Arden Global Makeup Artist
Duo Lash Adhesive, $9, Sephora.com
Problem: I have a crazy sunburn. How can I get rid of it and get into my dress?"
Solution: "For a regular sunburn, take an aspirin or an Advil every four hours to relieve the pain and redness, and apply a cortizone cream or a soothing aloe solution to help soothe the irritation. If it's worse than that (i.e., blistering) you'll want to see a doctor right away. Next time, exfoliate really well and apply self-tanner to avoid the problem." - Jeannette Graf, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor Dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center
Cortizone 10 Hydratensive Anti-Itch Natural Oatmeal Formula Lotion For Hands and Body, $9.49, Drugstore.com
Problem: Help! My nail chipped on the dance floor. How do I fix it before someone sees it?
Solution: "Always bring your nail colour with you for emergencies like this! Quickly run to the restroom to touch up. Use a toothpick or bobby pin as your brush to dot on the polish to the inside of the chip." - Katie Jane Hughes, butter LONDON’s Global Colour Ambassador
butter LONDON Cheeky Chops Nail Lacquer, $15, butterLONDON.com
Problem: My hair turned out huge; it looks like my mom's prom picture from the '80s. Yikes!
Solution: "Spritz on a great beach spray; it calms, tames, and smoothes tight curls into cascading waves. Make sure to shake the product before using!" - Daphney Williamson, DreamDry Stylist
Oribe Apres Beach Spray, $39, Oribe.com
Problem: My foundation is too light. Help!
Solution: "Always match you foundation to your collarbone; your neck rarely tends to get any sun. If you find you've already applied a foundation that's too light with no time to redo it, simply go over it with a matte bronzer, but be sure to apply sparingly and build as needed." - Misha Shahzada, Editorial makeup artist of Artmix Beauty/Avene.
Laura Mercier Baked Bronzer, $36, Sephora.com