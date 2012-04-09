Top 10 Nail Styles To Try For Prom (That Aren’t A French Mani!)

It’s that time of year again — Prom season! And if you’re anything like us, you’ve already had visions of dresses, hairstyles, beauty and nails dancing in your head! But when it comes to your prom night mani and pedi, there’s just so many chooices of color, style, and nail art…how can you decide on just one nail look for the big night? Well take a breath, beautiful. To make sure you’re the belle of the ball, we’re here to help. We’ve compiled our favorite nail art and manicures from Tumblr and Pinterest that you can make your own, and totally rock on prom night.
Matching nails and lips is a hot trend this Spring. Rock a red lip and red nail with a pastel or softer dress to bring attention to the color.
The French manicure is a classic for a reason, but amp up the look by color blocking the tip instead of the usual white.
Nothing beats the cuteness of polka dot nails. Use a nail art pen or utensil to make sure the dots stay uniform.
Geometric prints are all over the place nowadays and now they can be on your nails! Go for a color that will compliment your gown and you're ready to hit prom in style!
Whether you're going for a dark look or something to add a little punch to your pastel party dress, these black and silver nails will give you some oomph to your ensemble!
Two words: Sparkle & Pink. You're party ready!
A cool way to create nail art without all the painstaking time is to use stamps! Try finding stamps that will compliment your outfit and go to town!
Add a little romance to your prom look with wearing your heart on your nails.
Nude and glittered nails are a popular trend this season, and with this look you can tie the two together for an unforgettable mani for an unforgettable night.
Ombre nails are a great way to incorporate lots of color into your prom look.
