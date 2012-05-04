Prom Nail Ideas: The Prettiest Manicures For Your Big Night

We here at Beauty High are dedicated to ensuring you are covered for every aspect of your prom beauty look. Okay, so we may just be enjoying reminiscing about our own proms and imagining how we would do it so much better today, but whatever. So if you thought we were simply being remiss in addressing what to do with your nails, never fear – we have been simply taking our time to scour our nail archives to find the prettiest and most prom appropriate nail inspiration that will be the icing on your prom cake.
We know how difficult it can be to decide which look to go for given how many different options there are to choose from. With everything from metallics to pastels to updated neutrals and glitter finishes, we think we’ve got everything covered to help you pick out the perfect look! So simply click through our slide show and take your pick!
A sheer glitter polish is the perfect way to elevate a pretty neutral nail.
If you love the idea of a French manicure but want to try something a little more fashion-forward, try neon tips.
A sparkly opaque polish makes a great accent to a nude base color.
If your dress is classic and simple, inject some fun with pretty pastel nails.
A statement nail is absolutely perfect for prom, especially when paired with a gorgeous classic pink shade.
Special occasion nails don't necessarily have to be neutral. Bright pop colors look amazing if you're so inclined!
We're still loving dove grey nails, especially with a silver glitter ombre effect.
For those that can't give up their dark nail polish, try a matte black polish with contrasting shiny tips to mix it up.
Never underestimate the power of classic red. It will go with just about everything.
A mink-y grey is the perfect complement to a neutral dress.
Neutral nails are suddenly much more interesting when done with an ombre effect.
Peachy coral nails are perfect with a pastel dress.
If you want to try something fashion-forward, try tonal nails for a twist.
Metallic nails have been around for a few seasons now, but we especially love them when paired with a bold lip.
Try the grown-out manicure look with a neutral base and pastel tips.
