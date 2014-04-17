Prom Nails: 15 Ideas For Your Perfect Manicure

With all of the preparation that goes into prom night, your manicure is definitely one of your top three priorities on your big night. With that much importance, picking the right type is crucial, and we here at Beauty High have you covered. We’ve scoured the web looking for the best prom nails for that magical night and found 15 of the most prom-worthy manicures that you’ll be able to show off to all of your friends (and in all of your photos). Whether getting your nails done at a salon or you’re more of a DIY girl, your tips will be the talk of the party.

From ombre to glitter, 3-D crystals and modern twists, any option will work with your look fabulously. Plus, once you’ve nailed down your manicure (pun intended), you can spend time on your prom hairstyle and dress. Flip through the slideshow above and let us know in the comments below what your prom nails will look like!

