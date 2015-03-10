6 Prom Makeup Tutorials That Are Perfect For Everyone



Prom might just be the single most important night of any teenage girl’s life, so naturally looking your absolute best is a must. But with the limo, dress, shoes, accessories, hair, makeup, and nails, everything can add up pretty quickly. If you’re a makeup lover, or would just rather not spend a ton of money at stores like MAC and Sephora to get your makeup done, glamming yourself up on prom night is one of your best options. Luckily, there are tons of tutorials out there that can teach you basically everything, from choosing the right products to application to making your makeup last all night. It might seem a bit overwhelming, but that’s where we come in. We’ve rounded up 6 of the best prom makeup tutorials on YouTube that are both stunning and easy to recreate. These looks are perfect for any skin tone, eye color, and eye shape—and can be easily adapted to suit your dress color. No matter what your style, you’ll find the perfect makeup look to go with it here!

Super glamorous

If you want glamorous, look no further. YouTube star Jaclyn Hill is always serving us with easy yet glam makeup tutorials for all occasions, and her prom tutorial is no exception. It features warm, smokey neutrals that will look beautiful on everyone, dramatic winged liner, and Makeup Geek’s stunning Utopia pigment, which will add the most gorgeous pop of sparkle. This look is super easy to recreate, looks great on everybody, and can be adapted to suit any eye shape.

Soft and natural

If you’re not one to wear much makeup on a daily basis, don’t think you need to cake it on for prom night. You want to feel as comfortable as possible, so your best option will be something that’s soft yet elegant. Lauren Curtis created a gorgeous look involving clean skin, neutral eyes, and soft lips, which will pair perfectly with any dress color.

Smokey eyes for any eye shape

The most popular look for prom is probably the smokey eye, and for some reason, it seems to be the most intimidating, too. If you’re worried about looking like a panda, never fear–Jen from From Head To Toe will help you out. She created a sultry, dark smokey eye that works with pretty much every dress color and skin tone. And the best part? This look is suitable for all eye shapes.

Colorful, yet wearable

If you want to add that little extra pop to your look, why not incorporate some color? NikkieTutorials created this glamorous look, featuring gorgeous plum and gold tones which will look amazing on absolutely any eye color, and once again, suit every eye shape.

Classic look with bold lips

Mariana from iMacUrFace created this stunning classic eye look that can be paired with any lip color. It involves neutral colors and a bit of sparkle that will be sure to make your eyes pop. Even more, this look is suitable for all skin tones.

Affordable

Beautiful makeup doesn’t have to come from high end products. Olena of IamJustaMakeupLover came up with this easy, gorgeous and affordable prom makeup tutorial using all drugstore products. It’s a classy, neutral, and subtly smokey look that will be perfect with any eye color, dress, or skin tone.

