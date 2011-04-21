Prom Hair: How To Do Your Own Braided Chignon

Getting ready for prom is no easy feat between dress shopping, shoe shopping and choosing what makeup you’ll be wearing (and what date you’ll have on your arm) when it finally comes time to figuring out your hairstyle for the big night your creative juices are just about gone.

Luckily for you, we’ve made it easier to get prom ready this year. Valery Joseph, owner of Valery Joseph Salons taught model Ashley Chontos of Q Models to do a chic chignon (with a braid, so in right now!) for the big night. Follow his tips in the video above, and steps below to try it yourself for prom or any fancy occasion.

Step 1: Start with a severe side part. Section hair from the ear forward on each side of the head.

Step 2: Pull remaining hair back into a ponytail and spray with hairspray for extra hold.

Step 3: Twist the ponytail around itself, pinning with bobby pins as you go.

Step 4: Pull down the front section and twist back pinning it into your chignon.

Step 5: Release the other section and braid, wrapping the braid around chignon.

Step 6: Finish with hairspray and add a accessory if needed.