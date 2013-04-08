Prom Hairstyles For Every Type Of Girl

It’s that time again, prom is quickly approaching. There are so many little details to think about that add up to your big night, such as the dress, jewelry, shoes, makeup, and of course the hair! When it comes to your prom hairstyle you pick for the big day, you want it to be done in a different way than every other day, but you also want it to represent your personality. Just like picking the dress, many hairstyles can reflect various types of people.
From your edgy girl to a boho chic girl to the girly-girl, we have narrowed down some looks that will reflect your dream hairstyle! Flip through the looks to find your favorite and let us know in the comments below which style you’ll be trying out on your big night.
Girly-Girl: When it comes to girly style, this look defines it perfectly. With a soft curled up-do and the accessory of a rose, this hairstyle is fairytale all the way.
Image via pinterest.com
Pure Romance: Braids were a major hit during this past NYFW, as seen in Christian Siriano's show, these elegant braids dripped a romantic feel.
Casual Elegance: For the laid back and casual girl, this hairstyle looks polished and simple. Whether pairing it with a bright lip, hair accessory, or by itself, this look will be a hit.
Image via pinterest.com
Vintage: This vintage look is super delicate and cute. Give your hair a twist with a 1920's inspired headband, you'll be sure to turn some heads.
Image via pinterest.com
Rock 'n Roll: Why not try something different for prom and give an edgy style a go? The intertwining braids and multiple twists make this hairstyle awesome.
Image via pinterest.com
Bohemian: Show off your inner boho chic style with these tousled waves. The waterfall braid makes the look more put together and polished yet still with a hippie vibe.
Image via pinterest.com
Sporty Chick: If you're a sporty girl, stick with what you know! You can totally rock a ponytail at prom, especially with some volume at the crown of the head.
Image via pinterest.com
Always Trendy: Be a trend-setter at your prom by using hair chalk. Karlie Kloss looks adorable here with a pink updo. Add some flare to your hair by using any color (rhyme unintended).
Image via pinterest.com