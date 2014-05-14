The Prettiest Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle For Prom

Most of the time, we find ourselves wishing we were going to prom multiple times this year just so we could wear all of the hairstyles we’ve been learning. From short braided hairstyles to curls for long hair, there are almost too many to choose from. One of our absolute favorites, however, is the prom hairstyle that’s half-up, half-down, and is flattering on just about everyone.

We teamed up with hairstylists from GLAMSQUAD, a new app that brings stylists to the comfort of your own home, and they taught us exactly how to get a half-up, half-down hairstyle for prom night. See the steps above on how to get the look, and below stylist Giovanni gives us tips for how you can get the look yourself for your big night!



Step 1: Rough dry your hair with a blow dryer. Using a medium curling iron, curl your hair in 3-inch sections in different directions around your head, giving your hair natural texture.

Step 2: Leaving out the crown at the top of your head (you can use a clip to separate and hold it up), pull two pieces of hair, one from each side of your head, to the back and secure with bobby pins.

Step 3: Un-clip the crown of your head and brush it back, making sure to leave volume in the hair. Loosely pin the lengths of the hair to get the half-up, half-down hairstyle.

GLAMSQUAD Stylists: Giovanni Vaccaro and Erin Taylor

Photographer: Kristen Bousquet

Model: Sarah Barnes