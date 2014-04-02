Prom Hairstyles: How to Wear Your Hair Down On Prom Night

When it comes to prom, it’s not easy to figure out your entire beauty look from the hair down to the nails. Instead of going for a “too glam” updo that can at times feel a little much for the occasion, many go in favor of gorgeous, long flowing prom hairstyles that they know will look great in pictures for years to come. This look of course works best on girls who already have long (or even medium-length) locks, but extensions can be used as well if you want to commit to the look for at least the night.

We teamed up with hairstylists from GLAMSQUAD, a new app that brings stylists to the comfort of your own home, and they taught us exactly how to get glamorous curls for prom night. See the steps above on how to get the look, and below stylist Giovanni gives us tips for how you can get the look yourself for your big night.

MORE: 101 Prom Hairstyles You Need to See

Step 1: Rough dry your hair and create a strong side part over the arch of the eyebrow.

Step 2: Start curling the side opposite of the part (the side with less hair) by taking large sections (about 3 inches wide) with a large barrel curling iron and curl towards the face.

Step 3: Continue to curl the hair around your head but limit the amount of curl and volume at the crown.

Step 4: Gently brush your curls out with a boar bristle brush until they’ve fallen a little bit and spray with hairspray.

Step 5: Sweep your hair to the opposite side of your head than the part, and pin behind your ear with a couple of bobby pins to secure.

Step 6: Spritz with a bit of hairspray and enjoy your prom!

Credits:

GLAMSQUAD Stylists: Giovanni Vaccaro and Erin Taylor

Photographer: Kristen Bousquet

Model: Molly Carroll