All of the Prom Hair and Makeup Inspiration You Need From Pinterest

Prom season is in full swing, which means that if you’ve already picked out the gown, shoes, and corsage, it’s time to start thinking about your hair and makeup for the big night. Are you going to go with an updo, a half-up, half-down hairstyle, or with full on curls? Once you figure out your prom hairstyle, it’s time to switch gears to makeup. Will you opt for the smokey eye or colored eyeliner to match your dress? A matte red lipstick or layered lipstick colors for a custom shade? The possibilities are endless, people.

MORE: How to Really Do Your Own Prom Updos

With all of the pictures — both posed and candid — you’ll be taking on prom night, it’s important to look and feel your best. To help you find the hairstyle and makeup that will make you feel like the best version of you, we’re sharing our Prom Hair & Makeup Pinterest board with you below. Click through to find hairstyle ideas (for long, short, and medium hair) plus makeup looks, and tips for looking your best in all of those photos you’ll be Instagramming. Remember to follow us on Pinterest for all things beauty all year-round!