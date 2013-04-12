Prom Giveaway: Win Essential Beauty Products For Prom Night!

Get ready for the night of your lives, ladies—prom is coming! You’re surely searching for your prom dress, date and ‘do, pinning away your free time to find your dream look for a magical night. Besides just finding the dress that makes you look like a princess, the hairstyle that will look best on you, and the makeup that will make you shine, there are other considerations you could likely forget about. We know you’re busy watching YouTube tutorials on how to DIY the perfect chignon and figuring out your manicure for the evening, so it can be easy to forget about caring for your skin or finding the best mascara for the evening. But, nothing puts a damper on a prom picture more than poorly cared for skin, and it’s important to remember this important step in your beauty routine. We’re here to help by giving you the chance to win all of the beauty products you’ll need for the big night—most of which you can put in your clutch before hopping in the limo!

Below are the must-have prom essentials that we’re giving away, and entering is easy. Follow the steps below to get one step closer to having the perfect prom night!

The winner of Beauty High’s Prom Giveaway will win the following package:

A one-year supply of 1-DAY ACUVUE® MOIST® Brand Contact Lenses*

NEUTROGENA® Healthy Volume® Mascara

NEUTROGENA® MoistureShine® Gloss

NEUTROGENA® Shine Control Powder

CLEAN & CLEAR® MORNING BURST® Morning Glow Moisturizer

*Exam and fitting fees not included. Winner must present current, valid prescription for ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses.

Want to win Beauty High’s Prom Giveaway? Enter for your chance to win by completing the following:

1. Follow @beautyhigh



2. And then, click here to Tweet!

*Giveaway ends Friday, April 19, winner will be notified by end of day on Friday, April 19.