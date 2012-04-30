Prom Beauty Survival Kit Giveaway: Win An Entire Prom Prep Kit!

Prom is quickly approaching and we want to make sure you are prepared for whatever comes your way on the big night! Be it keeping those last night minute acne flare ups at bay with Kate Somerville Acne Treatment or protecting your nails from any chips with Sensationail Gel manicures, there is nothing that can stand between you and having the perfect prom night that you will remember for years to come! Wanting to nab this Prom Survival Kit for your big night? Well we’re giving all of it away! You could win this set of beauty products courtesy of Perfectawash that includes a limited edition GHD Hair Straightener, Bliss Waxing Strips, Clearasil Perfectawash, a $50 Amazon Gift Card, and so much more!
Just tell us what beauty look you’re planning to rock on Prom night in the comment section below for a chance to win!
**Note: Winners must be 16 or older and residents of the United States. The winner will be randomly selected and notified by email by Friday.
Look at all the goodies you can win!
If you want to get your body glowing and luminous, this exfoliating paste is the way to go.
(L'Occitane Amande Exfoliating and Smoothing Delicious Paste at Sephora, $36)
To get your hair ready for whatever curl, updo, or twist you're planning to put it through? Go for a hydrating cream.
(Phyto 7 Daily Hydrating Botanical Hair Cream at Sephora, $26)
To make sure your foundation stays picture perfect for your prom portraits, a primer is the best go to beauty product.
(Smashbox Photo Finish Primer at Sephora, $36)
Stray hair? Get rid of it quickly before the big night.
(Tweezerman Hot for Dots Mini Tweezer at Sephora, $15)
Keep your face soft and supple with some wax strips.
(Bliss Poetic Waxing Wax Strips for Face at Sephora, $25)
As if you weren't shining enough already, now your hair can too!
(Alterna Luminous Bamboo Shine Mist at Sephora, $22)
Stray hairs or that little cowlick bugging you? Straighten it away with this gorgeous straightener.
(GHD Blue Peacock Collection Straightener at GHD, $119)
Wash your face daily to make sure you have no pesky oily issues on prom night!
(Clearasil Perfectawash Face Wash Dispenser at Drugstore.com, $14.99)
When you expect the worst to happen, it usually does...so have no fear, we've got you covered from a chipped nail to a missing button.
(Hollywood Fashion Emergency Kit at Amazon.com, $14.99)
A big pimple pop up on you the night before prom? Try this acne treatment and it'll be gone in no time!
(Kate Somerville EradiKate Acne Treatment at Sephora, $22)
Chip proof your mani for the big night with this at home shellac starter kit.
(Sensationail Gel Polish Starter Kit at CVS, $59.99)
Did we forget anything? Use this $50 gift card to get whatever we missed!
($50 Amazon Gift Card redeemable at Amazon.com)