We Were At The Project Runway Finale!

The Project Runway finale show took place this morning and we were lucky enough to have seats. We’ve finally calmed down long enough to stop screaming “OMG!” at the top of our lungs, so we can share details. There’s definitely spoiler alerts, so if you don’t want to know, stop reading now.

As always, Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, and Michael Kors started the show walking out arm-in-arm. Joining them was guest judge, designer and all around gorgeous human being L’Wren Scott. Heidi was wearing a perfectly-appropriate-for-morning backless sequined jumpsuit, while Nina opted for a demure nude pants and sparkly top combo. L’Wren looked stunning in a red lace dress.

There were nine designers total: Six decoys and three finalists. Laura Kathleen kicked things off with an urban collection loaded with heavy metal accents. She was followed by crowd favorite Bert, who showed a clean, minimalist line with a few stunning evening gowns thrown in for good measure.

Next up was Bryce, who left no doubt in our minds he was a decoy thanks to some thoroughly uninspired pieces. The ethereal green eyes his models sported, however, were seriously stunning. Kudos to makeup artist Collier Strong and the L’Oréal Paris team for adding interest to an otherwise blah presentation.

Anthony Ryan’s collection riffed on the fact that he is colorblind; it contained pieces with paint-inspired elements, paired with models wearing blunt wigs and blue spray paint on their arms. Viktor kept his models in an urban warrior mode with tailored pieces in shades of black and midnight blue, while Kimberly went all out with colorful dresses, pants and tops in a wide variety of textures and fabrics. Olivier, predictably, used a completely neutral color palette, with lots of sheer fabrics and a few shiny pieces. Anya paid homage to her Caribbean homeland and Joshua M. went total 90s with neon, plastic and straps.

There were a few collections that we could tell were obviously decoys (Bryce, Josh M., Viktor), but it was very hard to pinpoint who the three finalists were. If we had to guess, we’d say Laura Kathleen, Kimberly and either Bert or Anthony Ryan.