6 Quick Tips to Looking Gorgeous In Your Profile Picture

With so much of our lives lived online these days, making sure you look as fab on the interwebs as you do in real life is essential. From Facebook to Instagram to Tinder, your social media profile picture is a pretty important part of your online persona.

So, to help you really shine online, here’s some makeup advice from Laura Geller, founder of Laura Geller Beauty, that will ensure your photos really show off how gorgeous you truly are.

1. Stop Shining

For your profile pictures, you want to look fresh and eliminate any unwanted shine. Apply a powder foundation to absorb break-through oil and even out your complexion, leaving your skin with a flawless matte finish. (Try Laura Geller Beauty Balance-n-Brighten Baked Color Correcting Foundation.)

2. Scupt Yourself

Sculpt your cheekbones with blush or bronzer for added illusion of height and shape. Purse your lips (as though you were making a fish face) and feel for your cheekbones. Apply blush or bronzer to each cheekbone in an inverted “V” to give your face more definition.

MORE: Lipstick Colors: 8 Shades You Should Try This Season

3. Take a Brow

Eyebrows should never be neglected; they completely pull together and frame the face for a polished, sculpted look. Fill in sparse or misshapen brows with a brow pencil that perfectly matches your brow hair. (Note: It might be a different shade than the hair on your head.)

4. Lash Out

Play up your lashes to create depth, or they will be near-invisible on camera. To make your lashes fuller, apply a black volumizing mascara before snapping a photo.

MORE: The Best Vitamins to Take For Glowing Skin

5. Do the Blue

Rather than standard brown or black, opt for a blue hued eyeliner to make the whites of the eyes appear more white and larger, overall.

6. Finish with Lips

To cap off the look, apply a soft, neutral toned shade of lip gloss, which will add a super subtle pop of color.

Image via Juan Silva/Photodisc