Proenza Schouler’s Top Beauty Secret: Never Wash Your Hair?

Proenza Schouler‘s CEO Shirley Cook is featured on the beauty blog Into The Gloss today, and for a lady with such a high-power (read: stressful) career, her beauty routine is refreshingly low maintenance. So much so, that her secret to having great hair is to simply not wash it. Ever. She explains:

“I stopped washing my hair about six weeks ago. Its a miracle! A friend of mine doesnt wash her hair and it looks incredible… We went on vacationI would wet it every day and brush it and put Moroccan Oil in it, just on the ends, but wouldnt wash it. My hair changed, and it doesnt get greasy. Sometimes I use dry shampoo but not too often.”

Cook also hints at something that should make Proenza’s legions of fans very happythe brand is looking to develop a fragrance. “Weve been researching perfumeeventually wed like to have oneso I wanted to understand the market better and also understand what is nice and what isnt nice,” she revealed. A Proenza Schouler scent would surely be a best-sellera bottle of perfume is much more affordable than a PS1, after all.

Would you ever try out this extreme beauty tip from Proenza Schouler’s CEO?

Photo via Into The Gloss