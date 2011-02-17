StyleCaster
Proenza Schouler Takes Us Out West

Rachel Adler
by
To close out Fashion Week this season, I chose to go out with a bang. Proenza Schouler of course! Known for being the epitome of cool, the design duo were sure to be enlisting top talent for their hair and makeup team, and I was right. Paul Hanlon for Fekkai led the hair team, with Diane Kendal for M.A.C leading makeup. The inspiration for the collection was a road trip to Santa Fe, and this theme showed through not only the clothing but also the undone hairstyle and relaxed makeup colors.

In the slideshow above you’ll find more information about the look, and a style that you can actually do yourself this season.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler

1 of 6

Paul Hanlon created an "undone" hairstyle that was described as a mix between Ally McGraw and Sissy Spacek - he wanted to create something with healthy sheen, that was slightly "street."

For makeup, Diane Kendal for M.A.C Cosmetics created a warm appearance on the cheeks with Peachy and Taupe Sculpt Cream and blended Stone Lip Pencil onto the eyes.

She continued blending the stone pencil up into the brows to enhance the look.

Kendal also took down the lip color with a concealer and enhanced the brows if needed.

Hanlon pulled the hair back into a low ponytail and tied it into a slight knot, letting front pieces hang slightly loose.

