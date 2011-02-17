Proenza Schouler Takes Us Out West

To close out Fashion Week this season, I chose to go out with a bang. Proenza Schouler of course! Known for being the epitome of cool, the design duo were sure to be enlisting top talent for their hair and makeup team, and I was right. Paul Hanlon for Fekkai led the hair team, with Diane Kendal for M.A.C leading makeup. The inspiration for the collection was a road trip to Santa Fe, and this theme showed through not only the clothing but also the undone hairstyle and relaxed makeup colors.

In the slideshow above you’ll find more information about the look, and a style that you can actually do yourself this season.

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler