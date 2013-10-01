Get Excited: Proenza Schouler And MAC To Collaborate on Makeup Line This Spring

Every New York Fashion Week, we rely on resident arbiters of cool Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez—aka the duo behind Proenza Schouler—to tell us how we’re going to want to look from head-to-toe next season. Therefore, you can imagine our glee when we heard Proenza’s collaborating with M·A·C—the equally trendsetting brand—on a makeup line.

The limited edition M·A·C products will include ombre face powders, lipsticks, pro long wear eye liners and lip pencils, nail lacquers, and a 129SE powder brunch. Launching in April, both the makeup and original packaging will be inspired by a past Proenza Schouler collection.

Interestingly enough, just this week Proenza announced it’ll be designing a menswear bag from Jay Z’s holiday collection for Barneys, but this is its first collaboration on the mass market level.

Looks like creating a fresh-faced, just rolled out of bed makeup look for spring just got exponentially easier.