Proenza Schouler for MAC is Here: See All of the Products!

When we first heard that Proenza Schouler was launching a collection with MAC Cosmetics back in October, we were thrilled. The designers have the “cool girl” vibe down to a science, and teaming up with MAC Cosmetics’ on-trend collections would surely be a match made in heaven. Well ladies and gents, the time has come where the full collection is available for our viewing, and it looks like it is everything that we’ve been waiting for.

Available online April 21 and in stores April 24, the collection is packaged in a “cool” (of course) iridescent ombre, but we want our hands on what is inside. There is a range of bright lipsticks, lip pencils and ombre blushes as well as nail lacquers and longwear liners – and a bonus gorgeous ombre powder blush brush.

Click through the slideshow above to see the entire collection before it hits stores, as well as product information and pricing. Let us know which products you want to get your hands on in the comments below – we’re especially tied to those bright lip shades for spring…

