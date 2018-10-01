StyleCaster
23 Chic Products That Give Back During Breast Cancer Awareness Month

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

October has begun and that means it’s time to go pink. To help fuel breast cancer research and aid, as well as your shopping addiction, a ton of your favorite brands have released limited-edition products and are donating portions of their proceeds to deserving organizations.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in women, and although rare, breast cancer in men causes approximately 460 deaths each year. The good news is that more than 3.3 million cancer survivors are alive in the United States today, and we can keep fighting for a cure.

We’ve rounded up some great products for you to shop. Show your support for the cause with beauty products, fitness gear and apparel.

STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Sand & Sky Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment
Sand & Sky Flash Perfection Exfoliating Treatment

The Australian brand is donating 30 percent of proceeds from sales of the pink clay treatment to Look Good Feel Better. The organization is dedicated to improving the quality of life and self-esteem of people undergoing cancer treatments.

$43 at Revolve

Photo: Sand & Sky
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Aveda Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme
Aveda Hand Relief Moisturizing Creme with Calming Shampure Aroma

In the month of October, Aveda will donate $5 of the purchase price to support cruelty-free research through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$26.50 at Aveda

Photo: Aveda
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Koral Lustrous Capri Leggings
Koral Lustrous Capri Carmine Legging

Sweat for a cause in these stylish leggings. As a part of the Koral x Keep-a-Breast Breast Cancer Awareness Month partnership, 25 percent of the proceeds from the leggings will be donated to the organization, throughout October.

$75 at Koral

Photo: Koral
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Wet Brush Breast Cancer Awareness
WetBrush Breast Cancer Awareness Original Detangler

20 percent of the profits from sales of the specially designed brush will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, which supports research to cure the most common cancer found in women worldwide.

$9.99 at WetBrush

Photo: WetBrush
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
BECCA Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

BECCA is releasing a limited-edition highlighter in the shade Opal, and $8 of the purchase price will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

$38 at BECCA Cosmetics

Photo: BECCA
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Elemis Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm
ELEMIS Limited Edition Pro-Collagen Rose Cleansing Balm

Formulated with English rose, the special edition of ELEMIS's number-one cleanser features packaging by British fashion house Lily and Lionel, and ELEMIS is pledging to donate $25,000 to the Pink Agenda.

$99 at ELEMIS

Photo: ELEMIS
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair
Estée Lauder Limited-Edition Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Recovery Complex II with Pink Ribbon Keychain

This limited-edition Advanced Night Repair comes packaged with a cute faux-leather tassel keychain. The company will donate 20 percent of the suggested retail price to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation until the end of next June!

$98 at Estee Lauder

Photo: Estée Lauder
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Amazing Cosmetics Smooth Blender
AmazingCosmetics SMOOTH Blender

15 percent of sales from each purchase of the new blender will be donated to Chicago-based charity the Lynn Sage Cancer Research Foundation, which partners with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University to support cancer research and treatment.

$14 at Amazing Cosmetics

Photo: AmazingCosmetics
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | GlamGlow BubbleSheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask
GLAMGLOW BubbleSheet Oxygenating Deep Cleanse Mask

20 percent of the purchase price from this 3-D charcoal-infused bubble mask will go toward supporting the Breast Cancer Research Foundation until the end of this year!

$9 at GLAMGLOW

Photo: GLAMGLOW
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Jemma Jewelry Travel Organizer Blair
JEMMA Jewelry Travel Blair Organizer

Launching online October 1, Jemma's Blair jewelry organizer supports Cancer and Careers by donating 10 percent of its sales in October. The organization empowers and educates women with breast cancer to thrive in the workplace.

$78 at JEMMA

Photo: JEMMA
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Palladio I'm Glowing Highlighting Palette
Palladio I'm Glowing Highlighting Palette

Throughout the month of October, $1 from every sale of the palette will be donated to YWCA of Greater Miami, whose Women's Wellness Program supports the fight against breast and cervical cancer.

$14 at Palladio

Photo: Palladio Beauty
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | La Mer Cleansing Micellar Water
La Mer Cleansing Micellar Water

La Mer will donate 30 percent of the purchase price of the limited-edition 100 millilier cleansing water to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation until the end of this year!

$55 at La Mer

 

Photo: La Mer
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | CVP Calming Moisture
CV Skinlabs Calming Moisture for Face, Neck and Scalp

During the month of October, CV Skinlabs will donate 10 percent of all proceeds from all online sales to the nonprofit Breast Cancer Prevention Partners. All products are natural, organic, clinically tested, doctor-recommended, dermatologist-tested, toxicologist-screened and hypoallergenic. This antioxidant-rich moisturizer calms redness and hydrates skin.

$26–$49 at CV Skinlabs

Photo: CV Skinlabs
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Origins Plantscriptions Anti-Aging Hand Cream & Peace of Mind On-the-Spot Relief
Origins Plantscriptions Anti-Aging Hand Cream & Peace of Mind On-the-Spot Relief

This limited-edition set includes an anti-aging hand cream and an on-the-spot sensory relief rollerball. Origins will donate $50,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation in support of the Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign.

$20 at Macy's

Photo: Origins
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Swell Swarovski Breast Cancer
S'well x Swarovski 25oz. Bottle

20 percent of the proceeds from this limited-edition bottle go to the Breast Cancer Research Fund. Sip, sip and save lives!

$1,500 at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Swarovski
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Revitalash Conditioner
RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and Cosmetic Bag

Through October, RevitaLash debuts its annual Pink Promotion to celebrate breast cancer awareness initiatives. The company will donate one RevitaBrow Advanced to the City of Hope Positive Image Center for every eyelash and eyebrow conditioner sold on its website.

$150 at RevitaLash

Photo: RevitaLash
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Keranique Regrowth Kit
Keranique Deluxe Regrowth Hair System

This kit was designed to help treat hair loss in women and includes a treatment spray, shampoo, conditioner and regrowth treatment. For every kit sold in October, Keranique will donate $2 to the nonprofit organization Hair to Stay, which is dedicated to helping cancer patients afford scalp cooling treatments that reduce chemotherapy-induced hair loss.

$40 at Sephora

Photo: Keranique
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Juice Beauty Liquid Lip
Juice Beauty Liquid Lip

During the month of October, Juice Beauty will donate $1 to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners for every Liquid Lip sold. It's available in eight shades, so good luck just choosing one!

$24 at Juice Beauty

Photo: Juice Beauty
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Ralph Lauren Pink Pony
Ralph Lauren Pink Pony Collection

Launching October 1, Ralph Lauren's latest Pink Pony Collection supports the Pink Pony Fund of the Polo Ralph Lauren Foundation. The collection includes fashionable apparel and accessories for men, women and children. 100 percent of the purchase price from the T-shirt will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund and an international network of cancer charities.

$68 at Ralph Lauren

Photo: Ralph Lauren
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Bella Schneider Beauty Detoxifying & Rejuvenating Self-Heating Mask
Bella Schneider Beauty Detoxifying & Rejuvenating Self-Heating Mask

20 percent of the October proceeds from the self-heating mask, made with cranberry, grapeseed oil and linoleic acid, will be donated to the American Cancer Society.

$58 at La Belle Day Spas

Photo: Bella Schneider Beauty
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Georgette Klinger Makeup Remover
Georgette Klinger 3X Makeup Remover

Georgette Klinger is donating $1 from every product sold on its website to Breast Cancer Charities of America. Take off your makeup and support breast cancer awareness at the same time!

$18 at Georgette Klinger

Photo: Georgette Klinger
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Wunder2 Glitter Gelly
WUNDER2 Amethyst Glitter Gelly

Throughout October's Breast Cancer Awareness Month, WUNDER2 will be donating 20 percent of each Amethyst Glitter Gelly sold to the Pink Ribbon Foundation. It's the perfect product to help you shine throughout the month!

$15 at WUNDER2

Photo: WUNDER2
STYLECASTER | 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness Products | Cheeky Physique Luxe Scrub
Cheeky Physique Luxe Scrub

The limited-edition Crushed Pearl Body Polish will have 20 percent of its sales go to Bright Pink, which is dedicated to the prevention of breast and ovarian cancer in young women.

$32 at Cheeky Physique

Photo: Cheeky Physique

