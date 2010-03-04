Beauty Products Real Women Can’t Live Without

We polled our Facebook fans to determine the one beauty product that they would never be caught without– even if they were taking off to a tropical island (as we all know, the beachy, natural look is gorgeous).

We agreed with most of the results (although some were just out there). Here, we’ve compiled the top 5 must-haves that real women just can’t leave behind. Could you take off for a week without these?

1. Moisturizer



The top must-have product was moisturizer– with brands like Kiehl’s and Clinique rising above the rest. Moisturizers with SPF included were also on the need-to-have-it list. We recommend Clinique’s Moisture Surge for those times when you just can’t beat the dryness. (Clinique Moisture Surge, $34, at sephora.com).

2. Mascara



Mascara was the second runner-up– and our personal favorite. At the very least, we’ll take some flirty lashes! StyleCaster fan Meg C. declared, “Diorshow Unlimited Mascara, hands down.” We couldn’t agree more. (Dior Diorshow Waterproof Mascara, $24, at sephora.com).

3. Concealer



Concealer was another must-have– whether it be for under eye bags, uneven skin tone, or blemishes. Some girls don’t want to go to the gym without applying concealer, let alone be without it for a whole week! (L’Oreal Paris True Match Concealer, $8.95, at drugstore.com).

4. Lip Gloss



Glossy lips can be the perfect pick-me-up for an otherwise natural face. Many of our fans agreed. If you’re torn between lipstick or gloss– go with the gloss to keep the look au natural. (Neutrogena Moisture Shine Lip Gloss, $8.99, at ulta.com)

5. Sunscreen



Only one Facebooker said she’d sneak sunscreen along for the ride– but, we’re going to assume the rest of our fans simply overlooked this necessary skin-protectant. When going on vacation, please don’t come home looking like a lobster. We don’t even want to think about the wrinkles and sun damage. Lanna H. said that sunscreen is the, “best anti-aging product out there.” This girl is a genius. (Coppertone Sunblock Lotion SPF 30, $10.49, at cvs.com)



More Beauty News We Love:

John Galliano 2010: Launching New Signature Fragrance

How to Get a Salon Style Blowout at Home

10 Best Sunscreens Under $10