The 15 Best Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color

The 15 Best Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color

Amanda Williams
Best Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color
Photo: ImaxTree

Changing your hair color is a big step, but when all is said and done, preserving it is an entirely different journey. Losing your vibrant hair color can happen just as quickly you received it because we often make the mistake of using products, especially shampoos and conditioners, that aren’t equipped with the ingredients that enhance and maintain the pigment of our choice.

According to Tina Outen, hairstylist with the creative talent agency Streeters, those with blonde hair need to moisturize with regular treatments, adding blue- or violet-tone shampoos and conditioners to neutralize the warmth. Also, while brunette hair and vibrant red hair need sulfate-free treatments, black dye can actually make your hair hard and crunchy over time, so nourishing oil-based treatments are best.

Luckily, your color-fading days can be a thing of the past. Whether you have bleached-blonde ends, highlights, or fully dyed hair, we found 15 conditioners, shampoos, and other products that will help maintain your brilliant color instead of watching it run down the sink or lose luster with every wash.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2018.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector

For overnight protection, give Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Night Cap a shot. This product is particularly great for gals with thick, curly, unruly hair.

$29 at Living Proof

Photo: Living Proof
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask
Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask

This sulfate-free mask from Soulfood is perfectly safe for color-treated hair, helping to improve softness and shine and repairing damaged hair.

$28 at Amika

Photo: Amika
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Conditioner
Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Conditioner

This rich, moisturizing conditioner from Bumble and Bumble will soften and hydrate your hair, while also preventing color fading and washout.

$34 at Bumble and Bumble

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Alterna Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Collection
Alterna Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo

Originally designed to bring dull and dry hair back to life, each product in this collection refrains from shedding hair color during use.

$32 at Alterna

Photo: Alterna
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | L'Oréal Paris Everpure Moisture Shampoo
L'Oréal Paris Everpure Moisture Shampoo

Though it is meant to maintain the brilliance of your dyed hair, this shampoo also repairs hair damaged by harsh chemicals and styling tools.

$3.29 at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'Oréal Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Moroccanoil Treatment
Moroccanoil Treatment

While conditioning, shining, and smoothing hair, Moroccanoil's treatment mask locks in moisture and color.

$44 at Moroccanoil

Photo: Moroccanoil
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector

This leave-in conditioning treatment not only repairs damaged hair with each use, but it also helps keep a healthy hair color.

$28 at Olaplex

 

Photo: Olaplex
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Redken Color Extend Magnetic Shampoo
Redken Color Extend Magnetic Shampoo

Redken is known for its wide selection of color products, but the brand is also known for its selection of color-protecting products such as this shampoo that locks in color and brings vibrancy to your color.

$19 at Ulta

Photo: Redken
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | L'Oréal Mythic Oil Colour Glow Oil
L'Oréal Mythic Oil Colour Glow Oil

This oil treatment nourishes and provides weightless hydration and ultimate frizz protection.

$40 at Ulta

Photo: L'Oréal Professionnel Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | L'Oréal Vitamino Color A OX Conditioner
L'Oréal Vitamino Color A OX Conditioner

Gloss is important to hair health, especially hair that has been treated with harsh chemicals. This conditioner provides a glossy finish and nourishment via vitamins and amino acids.

$31.95 at Amazon

 

Photo: L'Oréal Professionnel Paris
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Ojon Color Sustain PRO
Ojon Color Sustain PRO

Made with Jasmine wax and ojon oil to protect your color from running, Ojon Color Sustain PRO is also a sulfate-free treatment to prevent further hair damage.

$30.49 at Amazon

Photo: Ojon
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Shampoo
TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Shampoo

This shampoo is enriched with green tea and spices and sunflower oil for long-lasting color vibrancy.

$20.92 at Amazon

Photo: TRESemmé
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser Invisible Oil Shampoo
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo

This sulfate-free shampoo uses argan, sweet almond, and macadamia nut oils to lock in color.

$31 at Bumble and Bumble

Photo: Bumble and Bumble
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil

Similar to sun protectant for the skin, this treatment oil protects your hair color from fading under damaging UV rays.

$29 at Aveda

Photo: Aveda
STYLECASTER | Best Products for Maintaining Hair Color | BioSilk Color Therapy Shampoo
BioSilk Color Therapy Shampoo

Biosilk's products are great for repairing damaged hair, but this specific shampoo helps shield hair from UV rays and environmental damage.

$16.98 at BioSilk

Photo: BioSilk

