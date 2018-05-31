The 15 Best Products for Maintaining Your Hair Color

Changing your hair color is a big step, but when all is said and done, preserving it is an entirely different journey. Losing your vibrant hair color can happen just as quickly you received it because we often make the mistake of using products, especially shampoos and conditioners, that aren’t equipped with the ingredients that enhance and maintain the pigment of our choice.
According to Tina Outen, hairstylist with the creative talent agency Streeters, those with blonde hair need to moisturize with regular treatments, adding blue- or violet-tone shampoos and conditioners to neutralize the warmth. Also, while brunette hair and vibrant red hair need sulfate-free treatments, black dye can actually make your hair hard and crunchy over time, so nourishing oil-based treatments are best.
Luckily, your color-fading days can be a thing of the past. Whether you have bleached-blonde ends, highlights, or fully dyed hair, we found 15 conditioners, shampoos, and other products that will help maintain your brilliant color instead of watching it run down the sink or lose luster with every wash.
A version of this article was originally published in March 2018.
Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Night Cap Overnight Perfector
For overnight protection, give Living Proof's Perfect Hair Day Night Cap a shot. This product is particularly great for gals with thick, curly, unruly hair.
$29 at Living Proof
Amika Soulfood Nourishing Mask
This sulfate-free mask from Soulfood is perfectly safe for color-treated hair, helping to improve softness and shine and repairing damaged hair.
$28 at Amika
Bumble and Bumble Color Minded Conditioner
This rich, moisturizing conditioner from Bumble and Bumble will soften and hydrate your hair, while also preventing color fading and washout.
$34 at Bumble and Bumble
Alterna Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
Originally designed to bring dull and dry hair back to life, each product in this collection refrains from shedding hair color during use.
$32 at Alterna
L'Oréal Paris Everpure Moisture Shampoo
Though it is meant to maintain the brilliance of your dyed hair, this shampoo also repairs hair damaged by harsh chemicals and styling tools.
$3.29 at L'Oréal Paris
Moroccanoil Treatment
While conditioning, shining, and smoothing hair, Moroccanoil's treatment mask locks in moisture and color.
$44 at Moroccanoil
Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector
This leave-in conditioning treatment not only repairs damaged hair with each use, but it also helps keep a healthy hair color.
$28 at Olaplex
Redken Color Extend Magnetic Shampoo
Redken is known for its wide selection of color products, but the brand is also known for its selection of color-protecting products such as this shampoo that locks in color and brings vibrancy to your color.
$19 at Ulta
L'Oréal Mythic Oil Colour Glow Oil
This oil treatment nourishes and provides weightless hydration and ultimate frizz protection.
$40 at Ulta
L'Oréal Vitamino Color A OX Conditioner
Gloss is important to hair health, especially hair that has been treated with harsh chemicals. This conditioner provides a glossy finish and nourishment via vitamins and amino acids.
$31.95 at Amazon
Ojon Color Sustain PRO
Made with Jasmine wax and ojon oil to protect your color from running, Ojon Color Sustain PRO is also a sulfate-free treatment to prevent further hair damage.
$30.49 at Amazon
TRESemmé Colour Revitalise Shampoo
This shampoo is enriched with green tea and spices and sunflower oil for long-lasting color vibrancy.
$20.92 at Amazon
Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Shampoo
This sulfate-free shampoo uses argan, sweet almond, and macadamia nut oils to lock in color.
$31 at Bumble and Bumble
Aveda Sun Care Protective Hair Veil
Similar to sun protectant for the skin, this treatment oil protects your hair color from fading under damaging UV rays.
$29 at Aveda
BioSilk Color Therapy Shampoo
Biosilk's products are great for repairing damaged hair, but this specific shampoo helps shield hair from UV rays and environmental damage.
$16.98 at BioSilk
