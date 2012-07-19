First Look at Products in Karl Lagerfeld for Shu Uemura Line

We have been watching with hopeful anticipation as the Karl Largerfeld and Shu Uemura collaboration unfolds. Earlier this week we were introduced to Mon Shu, which is a play on the French saying “mon chou” and is Karl Lagerfeld’s “muse.” WWD has now released images of the line, which is due out this holiday season. The 17 unit line for Shu Uemura will feature Mon Shu on the packaging of each product. Other products will feature the hand drawn logo for the collaboration.

The line will contain two different eye palettes, one for a green smokey eye and one for a purple. There will also be one red shadow in each of the palettes that was hand picked by Lagerfeld himself. Other products also include a purple eyeliner, two pairs of false eyelashes, nail polish, four lip shades, makeup tools, and a makeup box to carry all of your new Shu Uemura products in.

Make sure you pick up something from this highly anticipated line, but be quick! It will be available in the U.S. online only starting in October. The products are a bit pricey, ranging from $35 for mini eyelashes to $105 for 15 ounce makeup remover, but the quality makes them well worth the extra dollars.

[Images via WWD]