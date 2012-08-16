Best Products for Irritated and Dry Skin

Let’s face it; this perennial heat wave has been doing some irritable damage to your skin. Especially those with skin irritations like eczema and psoriasis, do you ever find it difficult to find products that can help alleviate skin irritation and flare-ups? “To alleviate skin irritation, avoid products with alcohol because they can be too drying. Look for products with ingredients such as essential oils: evening primrose, lavender, sweet almond; which soothe, moisturize, and protects skin,” explains notable dermatologist, Dr. Dennis Gross.
Check out these tried and tested products that not only have the proper ingredients to soothe your skin but prevents from any further damage.
Donna Kim is a multimedia lifestyle journalist, on-air trend expert, and professional makeup artist. Her work has been featured on NBC’s “The Today Show”, “New York Live/LXTV,” Racked.com, Huffington Post Style, Kmart Fashion, QVC, “The Village Voice,” Shecky’s Media, to name a few. She has a Master’s in broadcast journalism from Columbia University and a Bachelor’s in media, culture and communication from NYU. Follow her on Twitter @DonnaDaily and to check out her work, visit her blog www.DonnaDaily.com.
Not only is this product a miracle worker for those with eczema or other skin irritations; it works for a variety of other reasons too. You can use it after waxing or shaving, sunburn, and to set makeup. (Avene Thermal Spring Water, $16, Drugstore.com)
Made with rosewater to help soothe and balance skin, this paraben-free face wash is gentle and cleanses your skin thoroughly. There's also cucumber extract and evening primrose oil to help maintain moisture and give you a healthy complexion. (Fresh Rose Cleansing Foam, $38, Fresh.com)
"I recommend this product for those with eczema. Heavy metals found in tap water can irritate skin that is already prone to eczema. This product contains a chelator, which sequesters heavy metals from the tap water and prevents them from doing further damage," Dr. Dennis Gross says. Use this product on problem areas and within moments, you'll see and feel a noticeable difference on your skin. (Dr. Dennis Gross Hydra-Pure Intense Moisture Cream, $125, Dgskincare.com)
Instead of a generic body wash, opt for a skin softening bath cream with almond oil. Almond oil is a very suitable ingredient for those with sensitive skin and this will leave your skin feeling supple and soft. (Perlier White Almond Absolute Comfort Bath Cream, $25, HSN.com)
When you're outside and you're feeling dry and irritated, apply this and you will instantly feel a cooling sensation. It also has a subtle citrus scent that will keep you smelling fresh. (Molton Brown Hydrating Gel, $30, Moltonbrown.com)
This pocket-size moisturizer is perfect for on-the-go. It provides maximum coverage with even the littlest amount and the oil-free formula won't clog your pores. (Olay Complete All-Day Moisturizer with SPF 15, $10, Walmart.com)
This reliable primer can be worn alone or with makeup. This also helps replenish lost moisture with their plant-derived ingredients. (Atopalm Daytime Undermakeup Moisture Cream, $18, Atopalm.com)