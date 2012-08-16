Best Products for Irritated and Dry Skin

Let’s face it; this perennial heat wave has been doing some irritable damage to your skin. Especially those with skin irritations like eczema and psoriasis, do you ever find it difficult to find products that can help alleviate skin irritation and flare-ups? “To alleviate skin irritation, avoid products with alcohol because they can be too drying. Look for products with ingredients such as essential oils: evening primrose, lavender, sweet almond; which soothe, moisturize, and protects skin,” explains notable dermatologist, Dr. Dennis Gross.

Check out these tried and tested products that not only have the proper ingredients to soothe your skin but prevents from any further damage.

Donna Kim is a multimedia lifestyle journalist, on-air trend expert, and professional makeup artist. Her work has been featured on NBC’s “The Today Show”, “New York Live/LXTV,” Racked.com, Huffington Post Style, Kmart Fashion, QVC, “The Village Voice,” Shecky’s Media, to name a few. She has a Master’s in broadcast journalism from Columbia University and a Bachelor’s in media, culture and communication from NYU. Follow her on Twitter @DonnaDaily and to check out her work, visit her blog www.DonnaDaily.com.