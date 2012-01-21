Products to Help You Look More Awake (Your Dream Come True)

Sometimes it seems impossible to look awake in the morning especially after those late nights. Our skin looks, for lack of a better word, blah, and the dark circles under the eyes — not cute! These things can be battled by getting extra sleep, eating less salty foods and drinking lots of water. But what about the times where we need a fast fix?

This is when we’re thankful for how far beauty products have come. You don’t need to slather on a ton of makeup to have great looking skin at the crack of dawn. The right eyeliner or cream can help you look wide awake even when you’rementally not. Thankfully we’ve gone through a few of those days and have done the searching for you. Check out the slide show for the list of products that will brighten any day up.