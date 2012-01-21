Products to Help You Look More Awake (Your Dream Come True)

Sometimes it seems impossible to look awake in the morning especially after those late nights. Our skin looks, for lack of a better word, blah, and the dark circles under the eyes — not cute! These things can be battled by getting extra sleep, eating less salty foods and drinking lots of water. But what about the times where we need a fast fix?
This is when we’re thankful for how far beauty products have come. You don’t need to slather on a ton of makeup to have great looking skin at the crack of dawn. The right eyeliner or cream can help you look wide awake even when you’rementally not. Thankfully we’ve gone through a few of those days and have done the searching for you. Check out the slide show for the list of products that will brighten any day up.
Have your skin glowing before you even apply makeup with this primer. You might even want to skip the foundation that day.
(bareMinerals Prime Time Brightening Foundation Primer, $22, bareescentuals.com)
Woke up extra tired? Smooth some of this on your face for brighter looking skin.
(Clarins Bright Plus Lotion, $60, bloomingdales.com)
We love a product that can be used in more ways than one. Glide this onto the inner rim and corner rim of your eyes to instantly brighten your eyes. You can also use it to highlight your brow bone.
(tarte EmphasEYES Inner Rim Brightner, $18, sephora.com)
When using concealer it can be a little tricky to make it seem like youre not wearing makeup. This one goes on almost invisibly and covers fine lines so that you dont have to worry about creases appearing.
(MAKE UP FOR EVER HD Invisible Cover Concealer, $28, sephora.com)
Applying a white eyeliner to the lower rim of your eyes will instantly make them look bigger. We love this eyeliner because it includes the white shade and a black one so we can then line our eyes how we normally would.
(Loreal Double Extend Eye Illuminator in Black Crystal, $8.99, ulta.com)
This under eye cream has light-reflecting pigments that will make you look as if you had a slight eye lift. A dab of this and youre good to go.
(benefit Ooh La Lift, $22, benefitcosmetics.com)
Those days when we wake up with puffy eyes are the worst! Luckily this amazing eye treatment decreases the puffiness and works on minimizing dark circles too.
(Clinique All About Eyes Rich, $29, clinique.com)
Heres a foundation that gives great coverage while also brightening your skin. You might have woken up with dull looking skin, but once this is on your face that will be the last thought on your mind.
(NARS Sheer Glow Foundation, $42, sephora.com)