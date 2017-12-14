The Best Edge Control Products for Textured Hair

The edges, or short hair strands around the hairline, are a precious topic within the black hair community. It seems we’re never done debating how to wear them. Should they be slicked down and pulled back (i.e. “laid for the gawds”) or do we need to stop brushing them altogether and let them be? I’ve come to the conclusion that there is no “right” way; it’s simply whatever makes you most comfortable.

There’s also the endless list of sayings and pop culture references they’ve been integrated into. For instance, if someone has “snatched your edges,” that doesn’t mean they’ve literally been ripped off your head; unless you just got into a really bad fist fight. That means something has rendered you speechless, shocked or satisfied beyond belief, like a surprise Beyonce album or Fenty Beauty drop.

All of that aside, the textured hair industry remains dedicated to making products for those who want to keep their edges in check. Back in the day, we paid little attention to what we smoothed our hairs with; health was sacrificed for “a look.” Luckily, hair care professionals got hip to the fact that gels and pomades made with alcohol aren’t the best for our precious baby hairs. Instead, they’ve transitioned into using more health-conscious ingredients that also strong enough to hold our strands in place.

Ahead, we’ve gathered 13 top-rated ones that actually work and keep your edges in tip-top shape, regardless of whether you want them “laid” or not.