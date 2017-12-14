The Best Edge Control Products for Textured Hair

The edges, or short hair strands around the hairline, are a precious topic within the black hair community. It seems we’re never done debating how to wear them. Should they be slicked down and pulled back (i.e. “laid for the gawds”) or do we need to stop brushing them altogether and let them be? I’ve come to the conclusion that there is no “right” way; it’s simply whatever makes you most comfortable.
There’s also the endless list of sayings and pop culture references they’ve been integrated into. For instance, if someone has “snatched your edges,” that doesn’t mean they’ve literally been ripped off your head; unless you just got into a really bad fist fight. That means something has rendered you speechless, shocked or satisfied beyond belief, like a surprise Beyonce album or Fenty Beauty drop.
All of that aside, the textured hair industry remains dedicated to making products for those who want to keep their edges in check. Back in the day, we paid little attention to what we smoothed our hairs with; health was sacrificed for “a look.” Luckily, hair care professionals got hip to the fact that gels and pomades made with alcohol aren’t the best for our precious baby hairs. Instead, they’ve transitioned into using more health-conscious ingredients that also strong enough to hold our strands in place.
Ahead, we’ve gathered 13 top-rated ones that actually work and keep your edges in tip-top shape, regardless of whether you want them “laid” or not.
CURLS Blueberry Bliss Curl Control Paste
This all-natural formula, made with organic blueberry extract, argan oil (for hair growth), mango and shea butter, will make edges softer and smoother while adding shine. You can also use it to define curls.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
CURLS
Madam CJ Walker Jamaican Black Castor & Murumuru Oil Edge Control
This Sephora-exclusive brand makes a taming paste that offers a firmer hold for when you want a super straight and sleek look. Jamaican Black Castor Oil is renowned for its moisturizing and hair growth capabilities, so stock up if your goal is to add inches in the New Year.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Madam CJ Walker Beauty Culture
Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge Gel
The non-flaky, non-gummy formula includes a mix of health-conscious ingredients that will both soften (honey) and promote circulation (ginger) for faster hair growth. Oh, and it will hold your style in place, too.
$12.99, at Mielle Organics
Photo:
Mielle Organics
Creme of Nature Perfect Edges
This argan oil-infused gel will hold down flyaways without leaving a crunchy or flaky residue behind. And if your edges are on the sparse side, there's also a black tinted formula that will fill them in
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Creme of Nature
SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Edge Treatment
This humidity-resistant puddy is made with Jamaican Black Castor Oil, the MVP of hair growth, shea butter for moisture and peppermint oil for increased blood circulation on the scalp.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
SheaMoisture
Carol's Daughter Black Vanilla Edge Control
This clear formula applies dry so you don't have to worry about disturbing a style. Honey, aloe and rosemary are the main ingredients at work.
$8, at Carol's Daughter
Photo:
Carol's Daughter
EDEN BodyWorks Coconut Shea Edge Glaze
A firm gel that will slick your edges to perfection without leaving nasty residue behind.
$8.99, at EDEN BodyWorks
Photo:
EDEN BodyWorks
Dark & Lovely Anti-Reversion Edge Sleeker
No toothbrush needed when you have this handy applicator to carefully brush your baby hairs into place!
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Dark & Lovely
The Mane Choice Growth Stimulating Edge Control
This one is gentle enough for daily use, but strong enough to smooth out your hairline when you want to rock a slicked back look.
$9.99, at The Mane Choice
Photo:
The Mane Choice
L'ANZA Brilliant Texture Styling Balm
This isn't technically an "edge control" product, but the waxy formula packs serious holding power for those who want to lay down their edges and have trouble getting them to stay put. It's also a great product for shaping shorter cuts.
$15.68, at Walmart
Photo:
L'ANZA
Living Proof Molding Clay
If you're looking for something with a softer hold, but still can't bear the sight of flyaways, this buildable formula can be applied directly to the edges or distributed throughout the strands.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Living Proof
Lottabody Control Me Edge Gel
I love the cooling effects of this medium-hold gel that's also made with coconut and shea oils, so you don't have to worry about it hardening afterward.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Lottabody
Cantu Extra Hold Stay Gel
Whether you want to slick your hair back into a ponytail or simply want to add a little more hold to a heat-style, this gel is a godsend.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Cantu