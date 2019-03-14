Standout Products Anyone With Thick Hair Should Keep in Their Bathroom

Scroll To See More Images

My hair journey is paved with many broken hairbrushes. Having thick hair is both a gift and a curse. Yes, you’ve got plenty of volume and body to play with, but it takes a meticulous combo of strong tools and actually effective products to keep it looking more fab than a hot mess. And as someone whose job requires playing with products–I know, I know, toughest job ever–I can vouch for this carefully-curated list of products for thick hair.

Of course, I didn’t just blindly pull these together. According to Garnier Consulting Celebrity Hairstylist Ashley Streicher, these types of formulas are best for taming or simpling styling broader strands to look their best. Yes, what will ultimately work for you depends on some trial-and-error. But generally speaking, creams, leave-ins and oil-based products are your best bet. And if you want options that don’t cost an arm and a leg, Streicher’s Garnier-specific picks work just as well.

“For this hair type, I would recommend a moisturizing leave-in, such as Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Butter Cream ($4.94). For thick hair with natural waves, I would also recommend Garnier Fructis Curl Treats ($7.99). And for thick hair that is more straight, a nourishing oil like Garnier Moroccan Sleek Oil ($4.94) works great,” she says. Ahead, 13 more products to keep in bathroom storage and if you’ve got textured hair, find even more options under $20 here.

Alterna Caviar Replenishing Moisture CC Cream

Moisture, shine, softness, heat protection…shall we go on? This is literally the hair version of a makeup CC cream because it comes with about 10 different benefits for the thickest of strands.

$29 at Ulta

Virtue Moisture-Defining Whip

This mousse packs a heavy punch, complete with baobab seed oil, an ultra-rich emollient for hydrated dry and damaged hair.

$36 at Blue Mercury

AG Hair Care Fast Food

Ever get really sad when you have to rinse out a conditioner because it gives your hair the level of moisture it actually needs? Turn that frown upside down because this leave-in will feed and smooth-out your thick hair on the daily.

$24 at Ulta

Bumble and bumble Don’t Blow It Thick (H)air Styler

When you’re rocking an air-dried style and want to ensure that flyaways don’t pop up, slather on this styler before you run out the door.

$31 at Sephora

Phyto Curl Legend

This unique cream-gel formula is enriched with an exclusive botanical blend so your hair is getting a health boost in addition to hold.

$28 at Ulta

Qhemet Biologics Amla & Olive Heavy Cream

Also made with castor oil for promoting growth, this super rich daily moisturizer is a lifesaver for those with textured, 4C hair.

$21 at Qhemet Biologics

Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosehip, Argan & Coconut Oil Blend

Sometimes all you need is a good, old-fashioned blend of all-natural oils to keep your thick mane from turning into a frizzy mess.

$28 at Sephora

Garnier Fructis Curl Nourish Butter Cream

This luxurious drugstore cream will smooth out thick curls without sacrificing definition.

$4.94 at Garnier

Vernon Francois Styling Cream

Lupita Nyong’o’s hairstylist has an entire line of products for natural hair and this lightweight, non-crunchy cream is one of our favorites.

$25 at Sephora

Redken Heavy Cream

Three different natural oils–argan, avocado and oil–are included in this deep conditioning treatment for strengthening and managing thicker strands.

$21 at Ulta

Maui Moisture Agave Hair Mask

What isn’t there to love about an all-natural, thick hair-friendly deep conditioning treatment that smells as good as it feels?

$8.99 at Ulta

Bumble and bumble Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Primer

An award-winning, heavy duty pre-styler that protects and conditions the hair before it touches a heat tool.

$28 at Sephora

Aveeno Almond Oil Blend Hair Mask

When your hair is in dire need of moisture, just a dollop of this fragrant mask throughout the hair will bring strands back to life.

$8.96 at Walmart