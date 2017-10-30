The All-Time Best Products for Sparse Eyebrows

There is no beauty topic I am more passionate about than brows. Of all the physical traits I inherited from my father, sparse eyebrows are the one I wish had a return policy. It’s like the someone decided to pick off my brows, but quit halfway through, leaving me with teeny patches that won’t grow in a perfectly arched line. If brows are supposed to look like sisters, mine are distant relatives. In short: the brow struggle is real.
While most of my friends spent their time getting tweezed, plucked and waxed at the salon, I spent copious amounts of cash on serums and oils that promised to deliver Cara Delevingne-level thickness. Needless to say, nothing worked and by the time I had reached my late twenties, I suspected it would take drastic measures for me to finally get the brows of my dreams. Spoiler alert: I was right.
Last year, I took the plunge and decided to try microblading. Unlike eyebrow tattooing, which tends to look like stencils (not cute), the former is best described as semi-permanent tattooing. Using a set of teeny blades, an expert will draw hair-like strokes along your natural brow line that stay in place for 1-3 years. What gives them such lasting power is the fact that pigment is literally being planted inside the skin, as opposed to the standard products you can wash off at the end of the day.
Microblading really upped my brow confidence, but I also understand that not everyone has the budget for a pricey makeover. And even with my new brows, I still utilize a set of trusty gels, pomades and pencils to enhance my look. Ahead, I’ve gathered the affordable and luxe products I still swear by. If you have baby brows like me, you’ll appreciate these fillers.
Best Pencils: L'Oreal Brow Stylist Definer
What I love about this pencil (besides the drugstore price) is the super thin fine tip that I can use to draw a realistic eyebrow tail. There's nothing worse than drawing a perfectly arched brow that ends up looking like a stencil because the pencil point is too thick. Oh, and this one is also waterproof, if you plan on jumping into any pools.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
L'Oreal Paris
Best Pencils: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
When I first decided to give my brows a little extra TLC, every expert I know directed me toward ABH. And who could blame them? This brand has the eyebrow game on lock and the Brow Wiz is worthy of praise. Its tip is also super thin and the wide range of colors means you're getting a natural-looking match. The only downside to this one is that you'll have to replace quite a bit, depending on how sparse your brows are.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Best Pencils: Givenchy Brow Pencil
On the other hand, if you want a pencil with some serious lasting power, this pricey find is worth the extra bucks. The pencil tip glides like butter and is easily adjustable from thin to thick with a sharpener. It also delivers a matte finish for those like to skip brow gel and other defining top coats.
$27, at Sephora
Photo:
Givenchy
Best Powder-Pomade: e.l.f. Eyebrow Set
When I really want my brows to stay in place, I'll layer my penciled-in brows with a swipe or two of pomade. You can get fancy with super-sized palettes or like me, stick with ones that just a few, like this e.l.f. set. Pro-tip: Use the darker shade to fill in sparse areas and the lighter shade to highlight along the brow bone.
$3, at e.l.f. Cosmetics
Photo:
e.l.f. Cosmetics
Best Powder-Pomade: Clinique Pretty Easy Brow Palette
At first glance, I was a little intimidated by this palette simply because of the number of shades and brushes. However, after discovering that there were instructions included, I immediately felt at ease. Seriously, a little step-by-step goes a long way! When you're feeling fancy, amp up your brows in three steps and finish with a brow gel if you'd like.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Clinique
Best Powder-Pomade: Lashfood Browfood Aqua Brow Powder
I'm well-versed in the lash products from this specialty line, but only just discovered the brow lineup. In short: I'm kind of obsessed. The powder formula transforms into a buttery cream finish as you apply, which is super comforting if you like the sturdiness of a pencil. And if that weren't enough, there's also a pencil attached so you can create a natural arch after filling in those sparse middle spots.
$25, at Lashfood
Photo:
Lashfood
Best Brow Gel: Glossier Boy Brow
If you're someone with teeny brows, finishing gel is a game-changer. Whether you fill your brows in or not, using one to brush up the brows can make them look a little bigger in seconds. I'm still obsessed with Glossier's hero product simply because it works. The tinted shades match my natural brow color almost perfectly and do a good job of holding my brows in place after I've drawn them in.
$16, at Glossier
Photo:
Glossier
Best Brow Gel: Pixi Brow Tamer
To the contrary, on those days when I don't have time to draw my brows, this clear formula makes them look neat without that crunchy feeling. Sometimes, I even use the spoolie brush to lay down my baby hairs on-the-go. Don't you just love an affordable multi-tasker?
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Pixi
Best Brow Gel: Elizabeth Arden Statement Brow Gel
Although I'm not a fan of the circular brush applicator, this formula lays it on thick without overdoing it. It blends pretty seamlessly into brow hairs, and doesn't dry in clumps.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Elizabeth Arden
Best Tool: Sephora Strays Away Mini Tweezer Set
The last thing you think your teeny brows need is a pair of tweezers, but hear me out. Even before I got mine microbladed, removing those random hairs just outside my brow's natural line made a huge difference. In fact, I probably would have saved some anxiety had I done this years before. And the best part is you don't have to pay a salon to do it for you.
$10, at Sephora
Photo:
Sephora